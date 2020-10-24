WWE Hell in a Cell 2020: 3 things that should happen and 2 that should not

This Sunday will be a big one for wrestling fans, as the much-awaited WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view hits the WWE Network. The company has worked hard to build some big rivalries for this year’s event, and we will likely get some memorable matches from the show.

There are only five matches on the main card for Hell in a Cell, but each match has a backstory that has stretched on for months. This means that none of the matches have been randomly thrown together. Each one has a proper storyline that will help make the matches more entertaining and emotional.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will defend his title against Randy Orton for the third time this year, while Sasha Banks will challenge Bayley for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Roman Reigns will defend his WWE Universal Championship against his cousin Jey Uso at the event. All three matches of the aforementioned bouts will take place inside Hell in a Cell.

Apart from that, Otis will defend his Money in the Bank briefcase against The Miz, while Elias will take on Jeff Hardy in a singles match.

In this article, take a look at the three things that should happen during this year’s Hell in a Cell and two things that should not go down.

#5 Tucker SHOULD betray Otis at WWE Hell in a Cell

A brotherhood unlike any other.



Love you man, see you around. pic.twitter.com/upzA0T0Owd — TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) October 10, 2020

On the final episode of WWE SmackDown before Hell in a Cell, The Miz took Otis to WWE court where he demanded a match against Mr. Money in the Bank for the briefcase. While judge JBL was going to rule in Otis’ favour, The Miz bribed him to change his decision.

Advertisement

At Hell in a Cell, we will watch both men compete with the Money in the Bank briefcase on the line. We will likely watch John Morrison in The Miz’s corner during the night, while RAW Superstar and Otis’ best friend Tucker will be by the babyface’s side.

While Otis will have the upper hand in the match as he has the size, strength, and momentum behind him, WWE should allow Tucker to betray his friend and cost him his Money in the Bank briefcase.

2 HEARTS



1 SOUL



I LOVE YOU BIG BROTHER ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/E3Akch8PbB — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) October 10, 2020

Tucker had played second fiddle to Otis in Heavy Machinery and has now been separated from him, thanks to the WWE Draft. With Otis’ girlfriend Mandy Rose on RAW, we could watch Tucker turn heel and attack his friend to award the MITB briefcase to The Miz.

Tucker could then go on a heel run on RAW and also try to win Otis’ girlfriend over in the process. The big man could play a good heel and get a push in the process, which could lead to a match between Otis and Tucker at WWE Survivor Series.