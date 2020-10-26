WWE Hell in a Cell 2020: 5 Biggest news stories - Roman Reigns gets emotional, major titles change hands

From an impromptu United States title match to Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's huge opening clash, WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 featured many contrasting moments.

WWE pay-per-views have been enjoyable in recent memory, and Hell in a Cell 2020 was no exception. Last Sunday's pay-per-view didn't feature a heavy match card beforehand, so the prime focus was on the top storylines heading into the event.

Some may feel that the mid-card content was completely forgettable, but the filler matches weren't distracting enough to take away from the three cell bouts that headlined the event.

What are your thoughts on this year's WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view? Leave your opinions in the comments section below.

Here are the five biggest news stories from WWE Hell in a Cell 2020.

#5: Bayley's record-breaking WWE SmackDown Women's Championship reign ended in a fantastic clash against Sasha Banks

WWE fans knew that Sasha Banks and Bayley had excellent in-ring chemistry when they were paired against each other, dating back to their time in NXT.

The former Golden Role Models clashed in a highly engaging bout, and in terms of in-ring action, Bayley vs. Sasha Banks was certainly the best match from this year's Hell in a Cell event.

Advertisement

Towards the end, Bayley had no choice but to tap out since Banks trapped her in the Banks Statement with the help of a chair.

Let's hope that The Legit Boss embarks on a long run as the top women's champion on SmackDown, given that her past history with the top title doesn't hold a candle to Bayley's iconic record of the longest combined days as Women's Champion in modern WWE history.

Remarkably, not a lot of WWE fans were rooting for Bayley to lose the title even though she had been champion for more than a year.

If Bayley vs. Sasha Banks doesn't happen again, up-and-coming stars like Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan wouldn't hold back in challenging The Legit Boss for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.