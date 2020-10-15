WWE Hell in a Cell 2020: 5 matches that could be added to the PPV

Following the 2020 WWE Draft, RAW and SmackDown look pretty different. There were a lot of Superstars who moved brands, creating some very intriguing scenarios and unique matches. The rosters will take shape over the next week, which also happens to feature WWE's next pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell.

So far, three matches have been announced for the pay-per-view, with all of them happening inside Hell in a Cell. And unlike most such occasions in the history of this event, all three Cell matches are justified. Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton will have their third, and possibly final, WWE Championship after the issue went out of hand between the two Superstars.

Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against his cousin, Jey Uso, in an 'I Quit' match taking place inside the satanic structure. Meanwhile, SmackDown's other top title will be contested for inside the Cell as Sasha Banks and Bayley are set to finally clash for the SmackDown Women's Championship, following months of supreme storytelling.

WWE will need to support these three main event-level contests with a decent undercard. That looks to be the case, based on storyline developments before and after the WWE Draft. There are some great matches that may make Hell in a Cell another solid event inside the WWE ThunderDome.

Here are five matches that could be added to WWE Hell in a Cell 2020.

#5 The Street Profits vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler could be added to Hell in a Cell (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

The RAW and SmackDown tag team divisions remain pretty lifeless following the WWE Draft, but both sets of Championships must be defended. The Street Profits swapped their RAW tag team titles for The New Day's SmackDown belts, as the two babyface teams switched shows this past week. They could defend their newly won titles at Hell in a Cell.

Advertisement

Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler did face Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston for the RAW Tag Team Championship, but their main issue has been with The Street Profits. After all, Roode and Ziggler did score a victory over them in six-man tag team action.

And after moving to SmackDown, they will undoubtedly go after Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The two teams could have a solid tag team match at Hell in a Cell, possibly on the Kickoff show. It isn't the most ideal treatment of the tag team titles, but WWE hasn't truly invested in them recently.

The Street Profits might want to redeem themselves, after their last pay-per-view match against Andrade and Angel Garza ended early due to an injury to Garza. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler are just the safe and dependable opponents that would ensure a decent contest.