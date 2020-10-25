WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 Preview- Top champion to lose the title, massive betrayal to happen? 

Welcome to the WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 Preview. A pay-per-view which is known for some brutal matches inside the deadly structure known as Hell in a Cell will see as many as three titles being defended inside it. While the announced card so far is probably the shortest we've seen in a long time, the matches scheduled are sure to be must-watch.

Without further ado, let's deep dive and take a look at the preview for what seems to be a promising pay-per-view, WWE Hell in a Cell 2020. Be sure to comment down and let us know your predictions for the show.

#6 Otis vs. The Miz at WWE Hell in a Cell with the Money in the Bank contract on the line

In a match that was added to the card at the last minute, Mr. Money in the Bank Otis will take on The Miz at Hell in a Cell with his MITB contract on the line. On the go-home SmackDown episode, Otis and The Miz went to court with WWE Hall of Famer JBL as the judge. The segment ended with The Miz and John Morrison seemingly bribing JBL to get the verdict in their favor.

WWE's booking of Otis as Mr. Money in the Bank has been incredibly poor. With top Superstars like Drew McIntyre as WWE Champion and Roman Reigns as the Universal Champion, Otis just doesn't seem like a threat to either of them. In fact, Otis hasn't even attempted to cash-in his contract and has just been involved in some hilarious but almost meaningless segments on SmackDown and RAW.

Otis is the worst Money In the Bank holder in WWE history. Miz spoke some facts 💯 — 𝑺𝒚𝒅𝒏𝒆𝒚𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒆 (@SydneyMarie_15) October 20, 2020

Hell in a Cell might very well see WWE take the Money in the Bank contract off Otis, which would surely be a huge loss for him. The question is would Otis lose clean or will there be a massive betrayal on the cards?