5 WWE Superstars who won't benefit even if they win at Hell in a Cell 2021

Hell in a Cell is shaping up to be an interesting pay-per-view. With most matches still not made official, there's a lot that can happen in the coming week's programming.

What happens at Hell in the Cell will ultimately set the route for SummerSlam, which rumors suggest is expected to be the biggest event in WWE this year, even bigger than WrestleMania.

Hell in a Cell and Money in the Bank are the next two pay-per-view stops, and the former has turned into a June show despite normally taking place in October. Some Superstars will get a much-needed boost from winning at Hell in a Cell, but not everyone needs it.

This list features superstars who won't even benefit from a win at Hell in a Cell 2021.

#5. Charlotte Flair - An unnecessary title change at Hell in a Cell?

Charlotte Flair on RAW Talk

Charlotte Flair will face Rhea Ripley, challenging her for the RAW Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell 2021. She has already won the title four times before, which makes up nearly one-third of her whopping 13 championships. This includes the RAW Women's Championship (4 times), SmackDown Women's Championship (5 times), NXT Women's Championship (2 times), Divas Championship, and Women's Tag Team Championship.

She's done it all and won it all, but given her status and tenure, there are likely to be many more victories to come. After missing out on WrestleMania for the first time since her debut in 2015, she immediately re-entered the RAW Women's title picture.

She faced Rhea Ripley and Asuka in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania Backlash but lost after the latter was pinned by Ripley. In the following weeks, Charlotte Flair lost to Asuka and then defeated her. Despite being 1-1, she got the title shot over Asuka.

While Asuka should take a step back from the RAW Women's title picture, Charlotte Flair may not be the best choice of opponent for Rhea Ripley. The current RAW Women's Champion certainly has a lot to gain from winning, especially since she lost the NXT Women's title to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36.

If Charlotte Flair wins, it will make little to no difference. She won't benefit even if she wins her 14th overall championship.

