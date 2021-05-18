WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: Full match-card predictions

In what came as a major surprise to the WWE Universe, it has been announced that WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 will be the next pay-per-view after WrestleMania Backlash. Set to take place on June 20, 2021, Hell in a Cell has taken place in either September or October of every year since 2009.

WWE Money in the Bank, which usually takes place around May or June, has been slightly postponed. The reports suggest that it has been done to hold that event in front of a live crowd in July. In any case, Hell in a Cell is one of the most exciting and punishing match stipulations in WWE history and it will be exciting to see what the company has in store for us this year.

Let's take a look at the full match-card predictions for WWE Hell in a Cell 2021. Comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same and any other match that you think could take place at the pay-per-view next month.

#8 Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre - Hell in a Cell match for the WWE Championship

Bobby Lashley has been mighty impressive as the WWE Champion. This past Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash, Lashley defended his title successfully against Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman in a brutal triple threat match. It was Strowman who The All-Mighty pinned to win the match.

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre wanted to face Bobby Lashley, but MVP stopped him from doing so. In the main event between Lashley and Kofi Kingston, The Scottish Warrior interfered, helping Kingston pin the WWE Champion.

The rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley is far from over and from the looks of it, the two could face each other inside the Hell in a Cell structure. With Kingston pinning Lashley on RAW this week, fans are speculating whether he could also be added to make this a triple threat.

While that could be a possibility, WWE might just use Kingston as another roadblock that Lashley would overcome in the build-up to WWE Hell in a Cell 2021.

Prediction: Drew McIntyre wins the WWE Championship.

