WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 preview and predictions

WWE Hell in a Cell takes place on Sunday, June 5th, in Chicago, Illinois. Recently, the company has been booking fewer matches for their Premium Live Events to make shows shorter and give the talent more time to tell stories in their matches.

Hence, six matches have been advertised for the upcoming event. It is also interesting to note that only one "Hell in a Cell" match has been announced, unlike in past years. Most of the matches have decent storyline builds behind them, so it should be a solid show. The following article previews each match and offers predictions.

6. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth 'Freakin' Rollins in a Hell in a Cell Match

This is the third and likely final match between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the rivalry that began at WrestleMania. The story has been built so that the match stipulation at Hell in a Cell makes sense as the final bout of the rivalry.

Expect both to have strong performances as Cody will get the decisive win. For Rollins, it will be essential to move on to another high-profile feud where he can gain a significant victory or two.

Prediction: Cody Rhodes will defeat Seth Rollins

5. RAW Women's Championship Triple Threat Match

In this storyline, the focus has been on the issues between Becky Lynch and Asuka, with the champion, while Bianca Belair has been chiefly positioned as a side note.

Once the bell rings, the storyline shouldn't matter, as each has proven to have great chemistry with the other. In terms of the outcome, it doesn't feel like WWE plans to take the title off Belair. It will come over the next several months, likely by one of the two challengers in the match. However, now is not the time.

Prediction: Bianca Belair will retain the WWE Raw Women's Championship

4. Two-on-One Handicap Match

MVP makes his in-ring return after a long absence.

WWE is trying to turn Omos into the next big thing. While he's still green in the ring, he has benefitted from having MVP talk for him and has learned a lot by working with someone as seasoned as Lashley.

The feud has also likely run its course. Hence, Lashley will probably get his revenge on his nemesis and former manager. Given Omos' size and MVP's mic skills, there is no doubt that they will be able to get their heat back coming out of this match.

Prediction: Bobby Lashley will defeat Omos and MVP

3. Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

Will Kevin Owens finally get the answers he's looking for?

Since main eventing WrestleMania with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, this feud seems to cool things down for Kevin Owens. It is rather humorous watching everyone around him accept that Ezekiel and Elias are two separate people.

Still, it will be interesting to see what happens after Hell in a Cell when WWE moves away from this feud, as the joke does not have a long shelf-life.

Prediction: Kevin Owens will defeat Ezekiel

2. WWE United States Championship Match

Theory will defend the WWE United States Championship against Mustafa Ali

This is the second of two championship matches at Hell in a Cell. On paper, it should be a fantastic match; however, it would have benefitted from one to two more weeks of the build.

Theory is someone the company has high hopes for, and Ali is also someone WWE would like to build. Hopefully, at Hell in a Cell, this is the opening chapter to a longer story as both have a lot to offer in the ring and on the mic.

Prediction: Theory will retain the WWE United States Championship

1. Six-person mixed tag team match

AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan vs. Edge, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley

The hook for this match is to see if fans will be introduced to a new member of Judgment Day at Hell in a Cell and if they will be a member of the opposing team.

It should be a good match, considering the talent involved. But since fans just saw a new member at the last event, it's not likely to happen here. Nonetheless, it's time to move on from this particular feud.

Prediction: Judgement Day will defeat AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan

