WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 - star ratings for each match

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 took place last night at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois - a suburb of Chicago.

There was a lot of intrigue heading into the show, especially following reports prior to the event that Cody Rhodes had sustained a potentially serious pectoral injury. The American Nightmare was scheduled to compete in the grand finale of his trilogy with Seth "Freakin" Rollins, inside the Hell in a Cell structure itself.

With that being said, let's take a look at the star ratings for each match that took place on the Premium Live Event.

#7. Bianca Belair def. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka in a Triple Threat Match for the RAW Women's Championship

The WWE RAW Women's Championship match kicked off the show

In an enthralling opening to the show, Bianca Belair retained the RAW Women's Championship. After Becky Lynch had thrown The EST out of the ring, the Irish star hit a Manhandle Slam on Asuka. The champion then returned and sent Big Time Becks to the ringside area, allowing her to steal the win.

It appears the feud between Belair and Lynch is far from over and is likely to continue moving forward.

Star rating: ****

#6. Bobby Lashley def. Omos & MVP in a Handicap Match

Bobby Lashley going toe-to-toe with Omos

Bobby Lashley picked up the win against Omos and MVP after applying the Hurt Lock to his former manager. It was an impressive victory for The All Mighty considering the odds were stacked against him in a Handicap Match.

Lashley held up a replica WWE Championship after the match, signaling his intentions heading into the summer.

Star rating: ** 1/2

#5. Kevin Owens def. Ezekiel

Kevin Owens and Ezekiel before their match began

Kevin Owens and Elias' younger brother Ezekiel collided at Hell in a Cell as their post-WrestleMania feud continued. The former Universal Champion scored the victory following a Stunner. It was a much-needed Premium Live Event win for KO after his Show of Shows defeat to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

Star rating: ***

#4. The Judgment Day (Edge, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) def. Finn Bálor, AJ Styles & Liv Morgan

The Judgment Day making their entrance

The Judgment Day continues to get stronger and stronger. Last night, the trio overcame AJ Styles, Finn Bálor and Liv Morgan in a thrilling six-person tag team match. Edge ultimately speared Bálor to secure the group’s first win when teaming together as one.

Star rating: *** 1/2

#3. Mapcap Moss def. Happy Corbin in a No Holds Barred Match

Happy Corbin has been tormenting Madcap Moss since WrestleMania 38. He tried to viciously end the joke-teller's career on SmackDown. In an act of revenge, Moss wrapped a steel chair around the former Lone Wolf's neck and dropped the steel steps on top for added impact.

Madcap immediately picked up the win after this moment, and EMTs quickly stretchered Corbin out of the arena.

Star rating: ** 1/2

#2. Theory def. Mustafa Ali to retain the WWE United States Championship

Theory in action against Mustafa Ali

Following a back-and-forth bout, Theory retained the WWE United States Championship after delivering an A-Town Slam. Vince McMahon's Protégé and Mustafa Ali put in a solid performance. Fans were behind the former Retribution leader, but it just wasn't meant to be on this occasion.

Star rating: ***

#1. Cody Rhodes def. Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a Hell in a Cell Match

Against the odds after suffering a pectoral tendon injury, Cody Rhodes still put everything on the line to compete against Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a Hell in a Cell Match. The American Nightmare defeated the former WWE Champion to record three successive victories to complete the trilogy of matches between the rivals.

It was a hard-hitting bout considering the circumstances. The match will be remembered by fans for some time because of the heart displayed by Cody throughout the bout.

Star rating: ****

What was your star rating for Cody Rhodes vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins in the Hell in a Cell Match? Let us know in the comments section below!

