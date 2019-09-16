WWE Hell in a Cell 2019: 4 Possible matches that could happen inside Hell In A Cell

There are many options this year

With Clash Of Champions (catch all the results here) in the books, WWE's next pay-per-view event is Hell in a Cell. And whenever that's the case, one would always speculate over which matches will take place inside the satanic structure.

Over the years, the company has done a better job at building Hell in a Cell feuds. Matches like Brock Lesnar vs The Undertaker and The Usos vs The New Day stand out as some of the best in the history of this pay-per-view.

Luckily, WWE has done a great job this year in terms of exciting storylines and there are quite a few matches that could realistically take place inside the Cell.

There really has been an added intensity to WWE's top programs in recent weeks, with at least a couple of them set to reach their boiling points in October.

Clash Of Champions saw some interesting developments that have indicated us towards the direction that WWE could be heading.

With these fresh happenings, here are four possible matches for Hell in a Cell which could happen inside the said structure.

#4 Randy Orton vs Kofi Kingston (WWE Championship)

Kofi Kingston vs Randy Orton

This match is not that likely to happen any more after Kofi Kingston's clean victory over Randy Orton at Clash Of Champions, but the feud has been intense enough to have some more steam for one final match inside Hell in a Cell.

Despite Kofi retaining his WWE Title, his New Day brothers lost their SmackDown Tag Team Championships to The Revival after an old school tag team masterclass from the heels.

This could induce Orton to carry on his quest to end the New Day and Kofi Kingston's run of dominance. Everybody knows how psychotic the Viper can get inside the steel structure. His match against Jeff Hardy last year was extremely brutal, one of the best Hell in a Cell matches in the PG Era.

A final match between him and Kofi Kingston inside the Cell could be the exclamation point on the saga that haunted the New Day member's career for nearly a decade.

