WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 - 3 titles that could change hands and 1 that won't

WWE's first big PPV following the 2020 Draft takes place this weekend with Hell in a Cell. Three big title matches highlight the event as Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Bayley will all defend their respective Championships inside the demonic structure.

As of this writing, however, there are only five matches announced with the possibility of adding several others. Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan had an interaction over the Intercontinental Championship on the go-home SmackDown. Asuka and Lana could also challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles seeing as how the Champs attacked both the Empress and Lana following their title match on RAW.

WWE has often waited until the day before or day of some PPVs to announce more matches for shows. The ever-changing landscape caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has forced WWE to switch things up as needed. There are also rewrites and alterations made to meet the desires of WWE management.

So far, WWE has only announced three big title matches for Hell in a Cell. The Miz will also challenge Otis for the right to the 2020 Money in the Bank briefcase while Jeff Hardy and Elias will battle in singles action. Here are thoughts on which titles may changes hands at Hell in a Cell PPV and thoughts on one that won't likely switch.

#5 Other title matches that could be added to WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

Could a WrestleMania rematch be added to Hell in a Cell?

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

Sami Zayn defended the Intercontinental Championship against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 36. The Great Liberator retained and he then went on a hiatus and only returned a month ago. Bryan also took time off from the ring due to his wife's pregnancy. He returned to SmackDown on the episode following Night 1 of the 2020 WWE Draft.

After dispatching of rivals AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy, Zayn was going to need some new challengers. While Bryan isn't necessarily a new challenger, he brings out the best in all of his opponents and is one of the top faces of the brand. Since Survivor Series is the next PPV and we may have some triple threat matches again, Bryan could target Zayn's Intercontinental Championship. Either man would be great as the mid-card staple of SmackDown and Hell in a Cell would be the perfect place to kickstart the rivalry.

WWE Women's Tag Team titles: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka and Lana

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler asserted their dominance on RAW after Asuka defeated Lana to retain the RAW Women's Championship. The Champs have continued to target Lana and she may go looking for the aid of the Empress in order to fend off Jax and Baszler. While it would be interesting to see another female performer become a double-Champ, it would hurt the Queen of Spades and Jax more than it would help Lana and Asuka.

However, when the current Champs drop their titles, it will likely be due to one betraying the other rather than being outright beaten physically. Since that can happen at any moment, one cannot rule out a title swap if this match is added to Hell in a Cell.