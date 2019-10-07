WWE Hell in a Cell: 5 Biggest questions from the pay-per-view

The company caught its fans in a Mandible Claw

The most prominent Superstars in WWE were ready to undergo a whole lot of pain and torture, as the company brought back the red cell for the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

While the company only announced four matches the day prior to the event, several more bouts were announced at the last minute. This included a Kickoff Show battle between Natalya and Lacey Evans, as well as an entertaining bout Randy Orton and Ali.

Although the action was tight throughout the night, the company made some questionable creative decisions, which led to confusion among fans.

In this article, we take a look at the 5 biggest questions fans have after the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. The answers could change the course of wrestling history.

#1 Is Braun Strowman going to get back in the United States Championship scene?

Will this lead to another feud between the two men?

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and that is exactly what this bout seemed to be, as WWE struggled to book more last minute matches for the event.

The rushed booking prompted the company to schedule a match between all three members of The OC and The Viking Raiders. Down one man, The Viking Raiders chose Braun Strowman as their partner in the Six Man Tag Team Match.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C. have been feuding with The Viking Raiders for some time now. The addition of Strowman seemed to be done to increase star power and overall interest in the event.

The two teams battled hard, but the babyfaces had the upper hand for most of the bout. Inevitably, this led to Styles, Gallows, and Anderson delivering a three-on-one beatdown to Strowman. Failing to adhere to the rules set in place, the match ended in disqualification and a win for Strowman and The Viking Raiders

The action wasn’t over just yet, as The Viking Raiders cleared out Gallows and Anderson before Strowman delivered a right hand to Styles to end the segment.

Will this lead to another rivalry between Styles and Strowman for the United States Championship? Strowman has battled Styles for the title before, but was not successful in his efforts. Will this battle open up a chance for Strowman to score his first singles championship in the company? Tune into RAW tonight for answers.

