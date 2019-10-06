WWE Hell In A Cell (6th October 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of HIAC 2019

Alan John FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 136 // 06 Oct 2019, 08:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will The Fiend become the new Universal Champion?

After an explosive week that saw SmackDown debut on FOX (Catch all the results here), WWE will be looking to finish off with a bang on Sunday as Hell In A Cell comes to Sacramento.

One of the striking features of the PPV will have to be the fact that there are only four matches that have been announced for the show. This is something that we usually see on NXT TakeOvers and is an interesting step taken by the main roster creative team.

The matches on the card are pretty solid and the demonic structure will make its appearance twice tonight.

The first time will be when the Universal Champion, Seth Rollins, will square-off against The Fiend, Bray Wyatt. Ever since Clash of Champions, Wyatt has been tormenting The Beastslayer and this would be one rare occasion when the Universal Champion will be the underdog heading into the match.

But this is a situation in which Rollins thrives in. He was able to slay Brock Lesnar twice when the odds were stacked against him. Will we see The Beastslayer retain his title? Or will The Fiend continue his reign of terror as the new Universal Champion?

The Boss and The Man have been at each other's throats ever since Sasha Banks made her return to the main roster. The two women fought all over the arena during Clash Of Champions and left the WWE Universe wanting more.

Well, this time, both these Superstars will be locked inside the demonic structure and the score will be settled. Banks does have prior experience of stepping into Hell In A Cell and will hold the advantage over Lynch.

But as we all know, The Man doesn't care about all this. She has one aim and that is to retain her title and teach The Boss a lesson.

This could be a fight for the ages folks!

Advertisement

The storyline involving Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, Erick Rowan and Luke Harper has been one of the most intriguing tales told by WWE in recent times. After months of torture, The Big Dog finally thought he would get retribution for the attacks he had to endure from Rowan. But we know how that ended.

The Planet's Champion, Daniel Bryan, was shocked by his former partner's actions and wants a shot at him for lying to him and breaking his trust.

Rowan and Harper have been on a warpath ever since they reunited and the task is surely cut out for the former WWE Champions.

Which duo will emerge on top in this titanic battle?

On Friday Night SmackDown, Charlotte Flair forced Bayley to tap out and now WWE has given The Queen another shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Ever since embracing her heel persona, The Hugger has used underhand tactics to run away with the title and will be looking to do the same this Sunday.

Can Charlotte add another championship to her already-iconic resume?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE Hell In A Cell location, date and start time

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Day and Date: Sunday, 6th August 2019

Start Time: 7 PM ET (US), 12 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE Hell In A Cell (US & UK)?

Hell In A Cell can be watched live on WWE Network in the United States of America, see the show will air on WWE Network and Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE Hell In A Cell (India)?

WWE Hell In A Cell can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India from 4:30 am on 7th August.

Catch our coverage from WWE Hell In A Cell right here!