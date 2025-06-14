WWE icon to return after 56 months and help Jey Uso win the World Heavyweight Title again? Possibility explored

A WWE legend could return after 56 months to help Jey Uso defeat Gunther in a potential match at SummerSlam 2025. Attitude Era icon Rikishi was last seen in WWE at The Undertaker’s retirement ceremony at the 34th annual Survivor Series in November 2020. He may return to help his son reclaim the World Heavyweight Title at The Biggest Party of The Summer this August. The YEET Master was dethroned by The Ring General this past Monday on RAW.

The Hall of Famer expressed his anger during the most recent episode of the Rikishi Fatu Off the Top podcast. He was unrestrained in his criticism, taking a shot at the Triple H-led creative team for what he perceives as its inability to showcase his son as a true champion. The 59-year-old believes that those responsible for Jey’s booking did not provide him with a proper opportunity to thrive and should be held responsible.

Jey Uso was one of WWE’s top merchandise sellers during his run, and he truly earned his place at the top of the card. His popularity was not a fluke, and his performances consistently proved that he belonged in the main event picture.

Recent reports indicate that Triple H and Co. took the title off The YEET Master because the Stamford-based promotion is planning Gunther vs. Goldberg for Saturday Night's Main Event XL on July 12. If WWE is heading in that direction, Jey Uso may have to wait till SummerSlam to get his rematch. This year's event is set to be a two-night spectacle, providing the company with more opportunities to craft significant narratives.

Jey is a part of the ongoing King of the Ring Tournament. If he wins it, the 39-year-old will earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Title at The Biggest Party of The Summer. This could be his moment for redemption and a chance to wrap up some loose ends.

That said, the creative team will likely present Gunther as a dominant champion in his second reign. Hence, Jey will walk into that potential match as a massive underdog. That is where WWE icon Rikishi could come into play. He could make his return to help his son finally overcome The Ring General at SummerSlam and reclaim the World Heavyweight Title in what would be a huge moment for both father and son.

It's still uncertain if the Sports Entertainment giant will go down this route. Right now, it's all just speculation. Let's sit back and see how everything plays out.

Jey Uso is set for a major King of the Ring qualifying match on next week's WWE RAW

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce recently revealed Jey Uso as the surprise entrant in the King of the Ring Tournament. The YEET Master is scheduled to battle Rusev, Sheamus, and Bronson Reed in a Fatal Four-Way Match on the June 16 edition of WWE RAW. The winner will face Cody Rhodes in the semi-final.

Pearce shared that he was waiting for the outcome of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Jey Uso and Gunther to reveal the final entrant.

Will Jey make a comeback? The obstacles are significant, but his determination might help him succeed. This isn't merely another tournament for him; it could be a crucial moment in his journey.

