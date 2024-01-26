WWE: Is Triple H on the TKO Board of Directors?

Triple H landed an important corporate role after Vince McMahon stepped down as WWE's Chairman and TKO acquired the company. While many changes happened again a couple of years later, The Game retained his important role.

Triple H is not part of the TKO Board of Directors but has a corporate role in WWE. After Vince McMahon initially retired from the Stamford-based promotion, The Game was named the Chief Content Officer and later the head of creative.

The King of Kings retained his positions despite Vince returning in January 2023 to help the sale of the Stamford-based promotion, which was eventually bought by Endeavor. World Wrestling Entertainment later merged with the UFC and formed TKO Group Holdings Inc.

The Game has had a corporate role in WWE since 2010 as the Executive Senior Advisor. He was named the Executive Vice President of Talent and Live Events the following year. In 2013, he was promoted to Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events, and Creative. In 2020, HHH was elevated to Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development. Two years later, he was promoted to Executive Vice president of Talent Relations before landing his current role.

The King of Kings officially retired from in-ring performances in 2022, announcing the news on the second night of WrestleMania 38 by leaving his boots and microphone inside the ring.

Which WWE star is part of TKO's Board of Directors?

The Rock joins The Game in the corporate world.

Although the Chief Content Officer doesn't have a position on TKO's Board of Directors, someone close to him took that spot.

In the last few weeks of January 2024, it was announced that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson joined TKO's Board of Directors and gained full ownership of his WWE name, The Rock.

Johnson is joined by Vince McMahon, Ariel Emanuel, Mark Shapiro, Peter C.B. Bynoe, Egon P. Durban, Brad Keywell, Nick Khan, Steve R. Koonin, Jonathan A. Kraft, Sonya E. Medina, Nancy R Tellem, and Carrie Wheeler as Board of Directors for TKO.

What did Triple H say about The Rock's new position in TKO?

Despite Triple H and The Rock feuding as WWE Superstars in the past, there is no bad blood between them now. The former shared his excitement about Dwayne joining the team and praised the work ethic of their employees.

"What a way to cap off a historic day. These are the people that make it all possible. The dedication, passion and work ethic of every single @WWE employee is inspiring and humbling. Just one of the many highlights of an unbelievable week (we’re only halfway through, by the way)…"

It would be interesting to see what else is in store for Triple H and the rest of WWE's corporate activities.

