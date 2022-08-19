"It was embarrassing" - WWE legend's recent brawl heavily criticized by Dutch Mantell

Dutch Mantell criticized WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair for his appearance at the World Wrestling Council's 49th Anniversary show.

Just days after his final match, The Nature Boy appeared alongside Andrade El Idolo for a wrestling event in Puerto Rico. While his son-in-law was fighting Carlito inside the cage, the 16-time World Champion brawled outside against Carlos Colon.

On a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling personality blasted the two-time Hall of Famer for his involvement in the event. He then claimed a five-year-old would currently be better than the WWE Hall of Famer.

"The week after his retirement match, he ended up in Puerto Rico with Andrade in his corner. And him, of course, Carlos Colon is their big star for 50 f*****g years. He's been down, they came face to face, and they swapped some punches, which I swear to God, a five-year-old kid, it could have looked better, a lot better. It was embarrassing, it really was." (4:30-4:58)

Dutch Mantell claims Ric Flair is already beat up

After the retirement match concluded, The Nature Boy revealed that he passed out twice during the match due to dehydration. The veteran later revealed that it could happen to anyone and joked that he would drink more water than beer. However, it seems like Dutch Mantell is not convinced.

In the same show, the former WWE manager expressed that the 73 years old did not look good. He continued that he should stop altogether since even if Ric is not inside the ring, the constant travel will not be good for him.

"I'm gonna tell Ric 'Don't do anything physical.' I mean, he don't look that great now. If you just look at him, he looks damn beat up, and but the thing is, he is beat up. Because this road, even if you haven't taken one bump, the road will beat you up if you go, and you go eventually. I mean, even if you don't get into a ring, you're beat up from the traveling." (5:01-5:31)

