WWE legend to reignite Attitude Era rivalry at AEW All In? Hint: It's not Goldberg!

On SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Edge will face Sheamus in what may be the last match of his current deal. The Rated-R Superstar revealed in a post-show promo last year that he was looking to wrap up his career, on his terms, in August of 2023.

With the 25th Anniversary of Edge in WWE being celebrated tonight in Toronto, it truly does feel like a goodbye is in order. Though, it's not been billed as a retirement, leading to fans wondering if the Ultimate Opportunist has something else in mind.

Across social media for the past week, we've seen some of Edge's best friends and bitter enemies share pictures of their times together. A notable one, of course, comes from one of his greatest rivals, Matt Hardy.

While this could be a celebratory post honoring one of the greatest rivalries in pro wrestling, some think it could be more. With both Matt and Jeff Hardy in All Elite Wrestling, as well as Edge's real-life best friend Christian Cage, is there a chance we see these four reunited on Wednesdays or Saturdays? With All In taking place Sunday, fans are speculating that Edge could debut for AEW next weekend.

If it's truly the end of Edge in WWE, and there's no non-compete clause in his contract to deal with, there's a strong possibility that he shows up in Wembley Stadium on August 27th. With some critics claiming the event doesn't "feel big enough" for the crowd it's boasting, this could be the moment that changes that.

Whether or not that's the case, we'll all be tuning in tonight to see Edge take on Sheamus in a first-ever singles bout. If this is the end of the road for the 11-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, we're glad to see him walk away on his terms this time.

What would this legendary WWE rivalry look like in AEW?

On the other hand, the reignition of this WWE Attitude Era rivalry could bring some major money both to AEW and the pockets of all four men involved. Tony Khan has never been shy about throwing cash around if it could lead to a big angle for his promotion. This has allowed for some legendary match-ups and shocking debuts over the years.

Edge & Christian have gone through many wars with the Hardy's. Ladder matches, TLC matches, even steel cage matches. The four legends have been pushing the limits since the late 90s, and though they would definitely want to give fans more extreme entertainment, they're all up in age at this point. Thankfully, Christian and The Hardy Boyz have surrounded themselves with some capable backup in AEW.

While Luchasaurus can be the heater for Edge and Christian, Matt and Jeff can rely on Isiah Kassidy and Ethan Page to back them up should they need it. The final clash of The Hardy Boyz and E&C could end at, say, Full Gear. Further, the match could do wonders for Luchasaurus, Page, and Kassidy. While the veterans bring eyes to the show, it's the younger talent that handles all the high spots.

Will we see one final TLC match? A traditional ladder match? Let us know what stipulation you'd like to see end this iconic rivalry in the comments below!

