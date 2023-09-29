WWE legend to return after 1,613 days at Fastlane to team up with John Cena? Analyzing the possibility

John Cena will battle Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match at WWE's upcoming premium live event, Fastlane. However, Cena has yet to find a tag team partner to equalize the numbers game against The Bloodline.

Recently, there have been rumors that WWE legend Dave Bautista might make his much-anticipated return to the promotion after four years amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. As a result, there has been speculation that Batista can return to team up with the Cenation Leader at Fastlane.

However, the prospect of it happening is quite low, as there has been no conclusive report of The Animal's return. Even if Batista returns to WWE after more than 1,600 days, wrestling a match at Fastlane looks implausible. Moreover, this wouldn't make sense from the storyline's perspective either.

The 54-year-old legend last appeared in WWE on April 8, 2019, when he battled against Triple H, which was his retirement bout. Since then, fans haven't gotten a glimpse of him, but years later, his return rumors have been surfacing on the internet due to the ongoing strike in Hollywood.

On the other hand, John Cena might get an assist from SmackDown Superstar LA Knight at Fastlane, who was initially slated to be his tag team partner. However, with Knight testing positive for COVID-19, his status for the Indianapolis spectacle is seemingly in a precarious state.

Exploring John Cena's possible direction after Fastlane

Time and time again, the Cenation Leader has proven why he is still WWE's biggest asset. John Cena utilized the window of the Hollywood strike to return to the Stamford-based promotion to once again take fans on a nostalgic ride.

Needless to say, WWE has been harnessing every opportunity from his availability. Fastlane does not look like the final destination of The Franchise Player in his brief stint with the promotion. John Cena has been rumored to be part of WWE's upcoming PLE in November, Crown Jewel.

Therefore, the October 7 spectacle might pave the way for Cena's next feud at the Saudi Arabia show. The former world champion may continue his rivalry with either of the Bloodline members, Jimmy Uso or Solo Sikoa.

There's also a good possibility that John Cena might feud with any other superstar after Fastlane, which could be LA Knight. There have been many rumors of this match happening, with Cena being a regular presence on WWE shows.

WWE is seemingly building The Megastar as one of the biggest names in the company, and putting him in a program with The Cenation Leader could be the right choice to catapult his career.

