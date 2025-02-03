WWE legend to return after 5 years to manage Jey Uso following his Royal Rumble victory? Possibility analyzed

Jey Uso is riding high after winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. Celebrations will be in full swing tonight and the WWE Universe is expected to join the YEET party on Monday Night RAW in Cleveland, Ohio. The excitement is palpable and why wouldn't it? Rumors have been swirling that a prominent WWE legend could join the party as well.

Rikishi could make a shocking return to RAW after five years to celebrate his son's triumphant moment. The 59-year-old was ecstatic after Royal Rumble as he sent Jey Uso a heartfelt message. Hence, there is a good possibility that the Samoan legend could show up on the red brand tonight. But will he return to adopt a new role as Jey's manager?

The possibility of it happening is quite low. It is because The YEET Master is already an established star in WWE and does not necessarily require a manager. Whether delivering a great promo or a match, Jey Uso is equipped with all the skills and is a veteran star in the company. Pairing him with Rikishi at this point would look quite redundant.

Hence, the chances of it happening are minimal. However, there is a good possibility that Rikishi could return to congratulate his son on his monumental Royal Rumble victory. The WWE Hall of Famer last made an appearance in WWE at Survivor Series 2020 when he showed up during The Undertaker's retirement speech. Rikishi made a handful of appearances after that but as a guest.

It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for tonight. Regardless of what happens, the entire arena is expected to reverberate with the YEET movement for Jey Uso on Monday Night RAW.

Jey Uso to be involved in a heated segment with Gunther?

Jey Uso is expected to have a massive segment on the upcoming edition of RAW, addressing the WWE Universe. However, his celebrations could be shortlived as Gunther could interrupt his promo. Both superstars could be involved in a heated exchange of words in the ring.

Following his Royal Rumble victory, The OG Bloodline member made it clear that he was coming after the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, this did not sit well with The Ring General, especially after realizing that he would have to face Jey Uso once again, given that he had already defeated the latter two weeks ago.

Therefore, Gunther could intervene The Yeet Master on RAW, ruining the latter's celebratory evening. He could mock Jey's Royal Rumble victory, calling it to be a fluke. This could result in both superstars exchanging heated words in the ring, unleashing a verbal tirade against each other.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for tonight. Monday Night RAW is certain to shift gears tonight with the onset of WrestleMania season.

