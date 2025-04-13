WWE legend to return to introduce ex-AEW star as Randy Orton’s WrestleMania 41 opponent? Exploring the possibility

Former WWE Champion Randy Orton has been in search of a new opponent for WrestleMania 41. The Legend Killer was initially set to face Kevin Owens in a singles match at The Show of Shows, but the bout got canceled after the Prizefighter announced he required surgery for a major neck injury, which could keep him out of action for some time.

While Orton is in search of a new opponent, his mentor and WWE legend Ric Flair could come out to introduce his opponent at WrestleMania 41. The Hall of Famer could bring out former AEW star Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black) as his adversary.

There have been speculations of Black returning to the Stamford-based company since January 2025. The star's AEW contract ended earlier this year, and rumors of his return have been at an all-time high since. WrestleMania 41 could be the best place for him to do that, and a potential feud with Randy Orton could enhance his status in WWE right after his return.

Ric Flair could return as a heel, standing at Black's side to help him win the bout. A match between Aleister Black and Randy Orton could potentially steal the spotlight at The Show of Shows and would undoubtedly add to the excitement of the fans.

There have been anonymous teasers on the blue brand featuring a dark room with smoke, which is speculated to be related to Aleister Black's WWE return. Time will now tell what the Stamford-based promotion has been trying to depict with those teasers on SmackDown.

Is Ric Flair allowed to work with WWE after being under contract with AEW?

Ric Flair is currently under a contract with AEW but hasn't appeared on TV since last year. The Hall of Famer brought his Wooooo! energy to the promotion earlier, but the deal between both companies reportedly fell apart.

Flair signed a new deal with AEW back in 2023, and it is a massive question if he will be allowed to work with WWE. Dave Meltzer in a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter updated fans that while Flair is signed with All Elite Wrestling, he is allowed to work with the Stamford-based promotion if he wants to.

The report revealed that the contract was not very restrictive for the legend, which opens the doors for him to make an appearance at WrestleMania 41. The WWE Hall of Famer could take the world by storm if he returns to the company on the Grandest Stage of Them All, after having teased an appearance multiple times.

While Flair has not teased returning in the storyline involving Randy Orton, but has stated that he will make an appearance at The Show of Shows. Fans will have to wait and see what the legend has in store should he return next weekend.

