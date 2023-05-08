WWE legend to return after a year and dethrone Bianca Belair at SummerSlam?

Bianca Belair has amassed 400 days as WWE RAW Women's Champion. The EST has proven herself against superstars such as Becky Lynch, Bayley, and most recently, IYO SKY, but the past could come back to haunt her.

Five-time RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks was one of the mainstays on the red brand. The current NJPW star carried the women's division before Bianca arrived on the scene.

The erstwhile Sasha Banks also holds a rare victory over Belair that dates back to the 2021 Draft in October. It wasn't a clean win, but any win against the current record-breaking champion is commendable. She was also supposed to lock horns with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2021, but the match was pulled from the card.

The EST is set to move to SmackDown after being drafted to the blue brand during the WWE Draft. However, if she were to remain on the blue brand and retain her title, a potential match between Belair and Banks at SummerSlam 2023 could send the wrestling world into a frenzy. The challenger could dethrone the champion if she signs with World Wrestling Entertainment once again.

Mercedes Moné's NJPW contract reportedly expired last month after she dropped the IWGP Women's Championship to Mayu Iwatani at Stardom. She could be looking to make the shift to Stamford soon if the right deal is put on the table.

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks: Current reports give a glimmer of hope for an epic WWE showdown

Even though Sasha Banks left on bad terms, the change in the regime could rope the top star into re-signing with WWE. There have been rumors of her jumping to her former stomping grounds or joining Trinity (fka Naomi) in IMPACT Wrestling.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that the door is always open for The Legit Boss. This makes a potential Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair match an interesting prospect.

"From the WWE side, we were told there were points that she has asked for that she would have to give up asking for to sign a deal with them, but the door is open for her otherwise.” [H/T WrestlingNews]

However, it was reported that Banks wanted a longer run in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. She could be pondering on signing a longer contract with the Japanese promotion. With so many options at her disposal, it remains to be seen if fans get the dream SummerSlam match they have been waiting for after two years.

