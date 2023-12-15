WWE legend to turn heel for the first time in 31 months and join Roman Reigns' Bloodline on SmackDown tonight? Exploring potential swerve

The WWE Universe will be in for a treat tonight, as Roman Reigns will finally return to SmackDown for the first time in over a month.

The Head of the Table was last seen in action at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, where he successfully retained his Undisputed Universal Championship against LA Knight. Amid his absence, Randy Orton returned to SmackDown and signed an exclusive contract to become a new member of the blue brand.

The Viper made his intentions clear when he signed with Nick Aldis that he wanted to lay his hands on The Bloodline, who were responsible for putting him on the sidelines. With Royal Rumble right around the corner, The Viper may throw down a challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

However, what if Orton swerves everyone and turns heel on SmackDown tonight? The Apex Predator could double cross LA Knight, with whom he partnered to beat Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso on SmackDown last week.

The Megastar has been hunting down The Bloodline since he was robbed of a potential title win against The Head of the Table. Knight may be looking to get a rematch against Reigns, and there's no better time and place than the Royal Rumble to book the second chapter between the two men.

Randy Orton turning heel and joining The Bloodline would replicate the same move he made against The Wyatt Family almost seven years ago. The Viper once said, "If you can't beat 'em, join 'em." Orton could use the same strategy in his feud against Reigns and tear apart The Bloodline as he did with The Wyatt Family.

This would be the most compelling way to build a WrestleMania showdown with Roman Reigns, who will no longer have his cousins by his side. But will Triple H do the unthinkable and turn their hottest babyface into a heel tonight? Only time will tell.

Roman Reigns tipped to defend his title in a four-way match at WrestleMania 40

During his Wrestling Analysis YouTube channel, Stevie Richards pitched the idea of a blockbuster four-way match of Roman Reigns against CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40:

"Now, you have the third guy to be talked about which is Roman Reigns. This is what leads me to believe that Punk is going to work at some capacity against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Will it be a three-way between Cody, Reigns, and Punk? Will it be a four-way Rollins, Cody, Reigns, and Punk? That makes it extremely interesting."

Punk namedropped Reigns on his return to SmackDown's 'Tribute to the Troops' special episode and reminded him Paul Heyman was his 'Wiseman' first. It looks like the seeds have been plated for a future match between the two stalwarts.

But with CM Punk setting his sights on Seth "Freakin" Rollins, it is unlikely that a match against The Head of the Table is on the cards for The Show of Shows next year.

