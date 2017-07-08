WWE Live Event Results: New York City, NY (07/07/2017)
AJ Styles defeats Kevin Owens for the United States Championship in the Mecca of professional wrestling.
It was an eventful night as the Superstars of Monday Night RAW and SmackDown LIVE performed at the home of WWE, Madison Square Garden. The card was headlined by a match between Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt, but the show’s biggest moment was AJ Styles’ coronation as the United Stated Champion.
With that being said, here are the results from WWE’s Live Event in New York City.
#1 Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler
It's the first time at @TheGarden for @ShinsukeN! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/DrN8wEacV1— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2017
... @HEELZiggler shaking it at #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/cedmDvy9lw— Kim (@kimberlasskick) July 7, 2017
Results: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler
#2 R-Truth vs. Goldust
The second match of the night featured a singles match between Monday Night RAW's R-Truth and Goldust. Due to the brilliant bout between Nakamura and Ziggler, the crowd stayed hot for this match as well. The crowd loved R-Truth, who defeated Goldust via pinfall after hitting him with the Heel Kick.
Marking out for @Goldust's #oldschool attire! Is it 1996 again? #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/9zDcwjvMid— Mark Espinosa (@SportsGuy515) July 8, 2017
.@RonKillings RTruth before his victory tonite vs Golddust #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/VRGkYK9yih— GlennL (@Every1SayIMBoss) July 8, 2017
Results: R-Truth def. Goldust
#3 Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. Samoa Joe & Intercontinental Champion The Miz (w/ Maryse)
After making his entrance, The Miz cut a scathing promo on the New York crowd. This provided a good foundation for the match which ended when Dean Ambrose hit the Intercontinental Champion with Dirty Deeds.
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/YLr4LJsY5s— LL€¢L (@jimmehcakes) July 8, 2017
@WWERollins in the house! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/6IBzPzNV1K— Nick Buono (@thenickbuono) July 8, 2017
Results: Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose def. Samoa Joe & The Miz
#4 Neville (c) vs. Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship
The fourth match of the evening was for the Cruiserweight Championship. Both contestants put forth a solid contest, but there was always going to be one winner, and Neville retained the title after hitting the Red Arrow.
THE KING @WWENeville #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/VioRrE0exP— MeepMoop™Guy (@VincentMichaels) July 8, 2017
INCREDIBLE #WWEMSG @CedricAlexander pic.twitter.com/97CaeDnHUL— Italo Santana (@BulletClubItal) July 8, 2017
Results: Neville def. Cedric Alexander to retain the Cruiserweight Championship