WWE Live Event Results: New York City, NY (07/07/2017)

AJ Styles defeats Kevin Owens for the United States Championship in the Mecca of professional wrestling.

AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens to become the United States Champion

It was an eventful night as the Superstars of Monday Night RAW and SmackDown LIVE performed at the home of WWE, Madison Square Garden. The card was headlined by a match between Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt, but the show’s biggest moment was AJ Styles’ coronation as the United Stated Champion.

With that being said, here are the results from WWE’s Live Event in New York City.

#1 Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

The live event started with a singles bout between SmackDown LIVE's Dolph Ziggler and Shinsuke Nakamura. The crowd was invested in this contest, and they were overjoyed when Shinsuke Nakamura nailed Ziggler with a Kinshasa to pick up the victory.

Results: Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler

#2 R-Truth vs. Goldust

The second match of the night featured a singles match between Monday Night RAW's R-Truth and Goldust. Due to the brilliant bout between Nakamura and Ziggler, the crowd stayed hot for this match as well. The crowd loved R-Truth, who defeated Goldust via pinfall after hitting him with the Heel Kick.

Results: R-Truth def. Goldust

#3 Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. Samoa Joe & Intercontinental Champion The Miz (w/ Maryse)

After making his entrance, The Miz cut a scathing promo on the New York crowd. This provided a good foundation for the match which ended when Dean Ambrose hit the Intercontinental Champion with Dirty Deeds.

Results: Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose def. Samoa Joe & The Miz

#4 Neville (c) vs. Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship

The fourth match of the evening was for the Cruiserweight Championship. Both contestants put forth a solid contest, but there was always going to be one winner, and Neville retained the title after hitting the Red Arrow.

Results: Neville def. Cedric Alexander to retain the Cruiserweight Championship