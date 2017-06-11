WWE Live Event Results: Panama (10th June, 2017)
Two Championships of the blue brand were defended in this event.
WWE's latest Smackdown-exclusive live event took place in Panama City, Florida. Except for Lana, Charlotte Flair and The New Day, all the other members of the blue brand were a part of the show.
In the main event of the night, the WWE Champion and the United States Champion teamed up against the duo of AJ Styles and Randy Orton.
The results of the show have been provided below:
#1 Shinsuke Nakamura vs Dolph Ziggler
The crowd was electric as ‘The Artist’ Shinsuke Nakamura made his entrance. Like his recent matches, Nakamura was being dominated by Ziggler in the earlier part of the match. Nonetheless, the King of Strong Style got the three count over the former World Champion following the Kinsasha.
Result: Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler
¡¡Muchas gracias #WWEPanama!! pic.twitter.com/nXUMdwHd8I— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) June 11, 2017
"@WWE: .@HEELZiggler catches air with a punishing leaping elbow drop to the sternum of @ShinsukeN! #WWEPanama pic.twitter.com/2gWBSdu2Sa"— Cédric Le Clech (@HeelLeClech) June 11, 2017
#2 Sin Cara, Mojo Rawley and Luke Harper vs Erick Rowan and The Ascension (Konor and Viktor)
This was a decent tag team match. Harper picked up the win for his team.
Result: Sin Cara, Luke Harper and Mojo Rawley defeated Erick Rowan and The Ascension
#WWEPanama Photo [6/10/17]— The Orton Girl (@TheOrtonGirl) June 11, 2017
The Viper @RandyOrton and The Phenomenal @AJStylesOrg on top pic.twitter.com/LU74qnXBZp
#3 Tye Dillinger vs Aiden English
Dillinger received a decent pop from the fans. The match was short and it came to an end as Dillinger pinned English with the Tyebreaker. “10!” chants were heard throughout the match.
Result: Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English
#4 Baron Corbin vs Sami Zayn
Zayn absorbed a lot of beating from the Lone Wolf since the beginning of this match. ‘The underdog from the underground’ kept kicking out from the offensive manoeuvres of Corbin and somehow find a way to hit the Helluva Kick.
Result: Sami Zayn defeated Baron Corbin
"Sami Zayn looks to extract some revenge from Baron Corbin in #WWEPanama." - WWE on Instagram pic.twitter.com/KrwgXHH1Tt— Sami Zayn Community (@SZ_Community) June 11, 2017