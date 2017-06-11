WWE Live Event Results: Panama (10th June, 2017)

Two Championships of the blue brand were defended in this event.

The WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and the Singh Brothers at WWE Panama

WWE's latest Smackdown-exclusive live event took place in Panama City, Florida. Except for Lana, Charlotte Flair and The New Day, all the other members of the blue brand were a part of the show.

In the main event of the night, the WWE Champion and the United States Champion teamed up against the duo of AJ Styles and Randy Orton.

The results of the show have been provided below:

#1 Shinsuke Nakamura vs Dolph Ziggler

The crowd was electric as ‘The Artist’ Shinsuke Nakamura made his entrance. Like his recent matches, Nakamura was being dominated by Ziggler in the earlier part of the match. Nonetheless, the King of Strong Style got the three count over the former World Champion following the Kinsasha.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

#2 Sin Cara, Mojo Rawley and Luke Harper vs Erick Rowan and The Ascension (Konor and Viktor)

This was a decent tag team match. Harper picked up the win for his team.

Result: Sin Cara, Luke Harper and Mojo Rawley defeated Erick Rowan and The Ascension

#3 Tye Dillinger vs Aiden English

Dillinger received a decent pop from the fans. The match was short and it came to an end as Dillinger pinned English with the Tyebreaker. “10!” chants were heard throughout the match.

Result: Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English

#4 Baron Corbin vs Sami Zayn

Zayn absorbed a lot of beating from the Lone Wolf since the beginning of this match. ‘The underdog from the underground’ kept kicking out from the offensive manoeuvres of Corbin and somehow find a way to hit the Helluva Kick.

Result: Sami Zayn defeated Baron Corbin