4 reasons why Logan Paul should win the WWE 24/7 Championship

Logan Paul is set to return to the ring at WWE SummerSlam to face off against The Miz. Interestingly, both met as a team at WrestleMania where they defeated The Mysterios.

Fans would love to see Paul go on a solo run in WWE. He naturally generates heat from the audience and could become an excellent heel for himself.

The YouTuber could start this challenging journey by winning the 24/7 Championship. It would not be the most logical choice for the company to thrust him into a WWE title match without any buildup that could backfire on them.

The 24/7 championship is currently being taken not-so-seriously by fans. If Paul holds the title, he can increase the prestige and elevate its importance. On this list, we will take a look at four ways he can do so.

#4. Promote the 24/7 Championship

The YouTuber could help in promoting the 24/7 Title

One of the advantages of having a celebrity as a champion is that he can promote the title on various social media networks. A similar could be that of Logan Paul with the 24/7 Championship.

The YouTuber could flex his 24/7 title in each of his videos and podcasts. That way, more of his fans would be interested in the usually forgotten title. In fact, he just happens to be one of those people who attracts an audience - no matter what he does or where he goes.

This kind of commodity can pay huge dividends for WWE in the long haul, provided that they build him properly and let him do the rest.

#3. Attract more celebrities to WWE

More celebrities can be added to the 24/7 title mix!

The 24/7 Championship has been in the hands of numerous top celebrities, including the likes of former NFL star Rob Gronkowski and music producer, Marshmello. This has led to higher media coverage, something Logan Paul can helo raise on a consistent basis.

The potential the WWE platform carries is seemingly the cause of their shift in attitude. Numerous fans, as well as the lucrative contracts offered, have motivated many celebs.

With Paul being the 24/7 Champion, more celebrities can engage in entertaining segments with WWE Superstars. It would only enhance the number of eyes on the company’s product while breathing new life into the 24/7 title.

#2. Defend the 24/7 title in fun ways

Get The Tables @GetDaTables



#WWE



I think people forget how good Logan Paul was at WrestleMania. I think people forget how good Logan Paul was at WrestleMania. #WWE https://t.co/xee2ySrODZ

Logan Paul is famous for his comedic YouTube uploads. The same reflects on his personality. With his sense of humor, the naturally funny in-ring and backstage segments revolving around the 24/7 Championship would be a hit.

The YouTuber could involve himself in multiple feuds with other funny celebrities. For instance, PewDiePie, the King of YouTube himself, could make some cameos in WWE while vying for the 24/7 Title. His hardcore fans could be interested in the product, leading to an increase in viewing figures for RAW.

Paul is also notorious for tricking people into doing well-thought-out pranks. In one funny segment, he might even trick the current 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and take the gold for himself. His manipulative tendencies would make him a great 24/7 Champion before setting his sights on bigger and better goals in WWE.

#1. 24/7 Championship as a means to step on the ladder

He has the natural athleticism for a potential champion

Over the years, many superstars have achieved greatness through small beginnings, with John Cena and Edge being an example. The multi-time world champions started their rise by winning other prestigious titles, namely the Intercontinental and United States Championships.

However, this is not the case with the 24/7 Championship. The title is mostly an entertainment gig with several WWE legends and retired superstars making cameos in backstage segments. Fans do not take it seriously.

Wrestleview.com @wrestleview The 24/7 Title is a joke that just won't end. #WWERaw The 24/7 Title is a joke that just won't end. #WWERaw

This has even resulted in the 24/7 champions never getting a good, meaningful push to the top card. R-Truth, who has won the title more than 50 times, is nowhere to be seen in other championship runs.

Logan Paul can bring about a change in this tradition. He can defend the 24/7 Championship dominantly both inside and outside the ring. The title could then act as a pedestal for him to rise in the ranks of the main roster.

Find out why Brock Lesnar thought he'd get fired here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far