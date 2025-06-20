WWE has a major Seth Rollins problem

Seth Rollins is currently rocking as a heel in WWE. The Visionary is under the mentorship of Paul Heyman and has two monsters by his side: Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Additionally, he holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, which allows him to turn the tables at any time in the company.

However, there's a major problem with him holding that briefcase in WWE at the moment. Seth Rollins is a heel right now, while the current champions in the company, Gunther and John Cena, are also heels. Certainly, the creative team won't book Rollins to cash in on a heel superstar and then win the gold.

For that to happen, either John Cena or Gunther will have to drop their Championship to a babyface superstar, or turn babyface themselves. And this doesn't appear to be happening anytime soon. Gunther has just won back the World Heavyweight Championship from Jey Uso, and no matter how short his reign is, it's going to last for at least four to six weeks.

Similarly, John Cena also doesn't appear to be dropping his gold anytime soon, as six more months remain in his final run in the Stamford-based promotion. The Leader of the Cenation is in his 17th WWE World Title run, and he is expected to keep the gold until at least November. Although he is slated to defend his title against CM Punk at Night of Champions this month in Saudi Arabia, Cena is expected to retain. There have been rumors that Cena will drop the championship by December of this year, when he will square off in his final match in the promotion, before retiring.

Moreover, Seth Rollins has also shown interest in cashing in Cena's Undisputed Championship. During the promo segment between Cena and Punk on RAW on June 9, The Visionary came out with Heyman and his two cohorts to send a message to Cena and Punk that he has his eyes set on the title.

Moreover, the Architect hasn't won the WWE Championship in the last six years. He was the Universal Champion for nearly 81 days in 2019, before dropping it to The Fiend (Bray Wyatt) in a Falls Count Anywhere match at Crown Jewel. Since then, the 39-year-old superstar hasn't won the WWE Championship.

He won the inaugural World Heavyweight Championship in May 2023 and lost it to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40. And now, winning the MITB briefcase has once again brought him into the title picture. It remains to be seen when The Architect will cash in his briefcase.

Two more superstars can join Seth Rollins' faction in WWE

Seth Rollins' faction can witness the addition of two more superstars into the group, making it a five-man faction on RAW. According to an exclusive from BodySlam.net, there was an internal discussion over adding two more members to Seth Rollins' faction. The two names proposed are NXT North American Champion Ethan Page and Ricky Saints.

However, the report also stated that the names have only been pitched and nothing is final so far. So, there could be a few more names who could be added to Seth Rollins' faction. It will be interesting to see who joins the villainous faction on the red brand.

