WWE should not make the mistake of keeping 14-time champion in Cody Rhodes’ corner for the SmackDown contract signing 

This week on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes will sign the contract for his champion vs. champion match against Logan Paul at King & Queen of the Ring. The American Nightmare could do with some help to deal with potential shenanigans from the Maverick.

However, that help shouldn't arrive from his longtime friend Randy Orton. The Apex Predator is one of Cody Rhodes' allies, as they previously formed the three-man stable known as Legacy. They have a close bond on WWE TV and backstage but an eventual feud does seem to be a real possibility.

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton is teaming with Kevin Owens in a feud with The Bloodline but hasn't held a world title in four years. The veteran star could be eager to get back into the world title picture and could look to do what he does best and strike at his friends.

Cody Rhodes' contract signing could plant the seeds for RKO's eventual heel turn. He's performed admirably in his babyface role since returning at Survivor Series last November but there's no doubt his best work comes as a heel.

WWE needs to postpone a potential feud between the pair on SmackDown. This will be aided by Orton not being in his corner for the contract signing. Rhodes has been going it alone since winning the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Cody Rhodes needs more momentum as champion on SmackDown, and the pair's feud needs time

Cody Rhodes finished his story at WrestleMania XL by beating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It was an emotional moment for the 38-year-old and fans of the product.

The former AEW EVP has since defended the title against AJ Styles. He beat The Phenomenal One at Backlash: France in a stellar main event that was helped by a raucous crowd in Lyon.

Cody Rhodes' title reign is only getting started and a match with Randy Orton is one fans have been dreaming of. This is why it shouldn't be pushed forward and they should remain separated for quite some time on SmackDown.

A potential event they could square off against one another is Summerslam at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 3. That is one of WWE's big four Premium Live Events, and Rhodes vs. Orton is a worthy main event and one that the champion should thrive in.

Randy Orton hasn't been involved in a singles feud/match since returning

There were fears Randy Orton's career may be over when he underwent fusion surgery. It was a worrying 18-month period for the Viper, a nailed-on future WWE Hall of Famer.

RKO returned at Survivor Series last November but hasn't been involved in singles rivalries since then. He faced Roman Reigns in a fatal four-way along with Kevin Owens and AJ Styles for the Universal title at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

The two-time Royal Rumble winner was also booked in a triple threat match at WrestleMania XL. His newly-established tag team partner Owens took the pinfall from Logan Paul for the US title at Lincoln Financial Field.

Orton and Owens teamed at Backlash and lost to Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. It appears the former Evolution member is only being booked in multi-man matches for the time being.

This means a feud with Cody Rhodes will likely need another participant. It's too early for the SmackDown stars to be booked in one-on-one competition.

The queue on SmackDown to challenge for the world title doesn't start with Randy Orton

Cody Rhodes will face Logan Paul at King & Queen of the Ring, and it appears their titles will be on the line. The Maverick was a surprising choice to face the Universal Champion, given they had no track history.

The American Nightmare has other superstars gunning for his world title, including AJ Styles, despite defeating him at Backlash. He admitted during the PLE's post-show press conference that he felt there was unfinished business with his fellow SmackDown star.

Cody Rhodes also named LA Knight as a credible challenger and that could be an intriguing feud for both stars. The latter has somewhat come off the boil after a breakout 2023 year on the main roster.