WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: March 20, 2017

A Huge match, Jericho's plan to expose his former friend, the reaction of the fans and much more to look forward to on an exciting Raw.

What Next?

The wrestling world had a chaotic week thanks to a random online hacker. However, WWE will look to put everything aside and focus on the Road to WrestleMania this Monday, as they roll out the latest episode of Raw from the Barclays Center.

The developments from last week will be the major plot drivers for this week’s Raw, and WWE has announced a couple of segments as well. However, a good portion of the fans will be looking forward to the show just to know how WWE and the roster members react to the leaked private videos of Paige and Xavier Woods.

With that said, here is a look at the possible developments that could happen this week on Monday Night Raw.

#6: How will the fans react?

What will WWE do with Woods?

The leaked videos and pictures of Xavier Woods and Paige broke the internet last week. The WWE fans were split regarding the issue and this week on Raw; we can expect some awkward chants. Xavier Woods is an active performer on the Raw roster, and it will be interesting to see how WWE handles him.

It won't be a big surprise if WWE gives The New Day a week off due to the scandal. In fact, Woods made light of the issue during his appearance at the SXSW awards, but the reaction of the crowd could have an impact on his career going forward.