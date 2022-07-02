3 Massive returns that could happen at WWE Money in the Bank 2022

We are less than 24 hours away from what could be a highly entertaining show - WWE Money in the Bank 2022. The card is set to feature six exciting matches, including two MITB ladder matches.

One issue that the card currently faces is the lack of several major stars due to various reasons. To make up for that, we might see some surprise appearances and returns tonight that could also help in setting up the upcoming Biggest Party of the Summer, SummerSlam 2022.

Let's take a look at three massive returns that could realistically happen at WWE Money in the Bank 2022. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and opinions on the same as well as the predictions for the show.

#3 Edge returns at Money in the Bank 2022 to send a message to The Judgment Day

WWE Hall of Famer Edge turned heel earlier this year and soon formed an interesting stable called The Judgment Day. He recruited Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. However, his third recruit Finn Balor had other plans as he overthrew Edge as the leader of the group and kicked him out after a vicious assault.

The decision surely came as a surprise, but fans will be interested to see what happens next. Reports have revealed that Edge will become a babyface going forward. While the Rated-R Superstar has been away from WWE television since being kicked out of the faction, we might see him return at Money in the Bank to send a message to The Judgment Day, especially to Finn Balor.

This could set up a dream one-on-one match between Edge and Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2022. However, it would be interesting to see if Edge gets some backup for himself to go up against the heel trio of Balor, Priest, and Ripley.

#2 Bayley returns to setup a massive SummerSlam feud

Speaking of returns, arguably the most awaited one currently is that of former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. The Role Model has been out of action for over a year now after suffering an unfortunate injury last year while training at the WWE Performance Center.

While she did not show either at the Royal Rumble or the Road to WrestleMania 38, WWE might be tempted to bring her back for SummerSlam. There's no denying that the women's division could really use some starpower and Bayley is the perfect solution for that.

We might see The Role Model return to WWE Money in the Bank 2022. She could confront or even attack RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair after her title defense against Carmella. This could lead to a massive SummerSlam match between Belair and Bayley. Interestingly, Bayley was scheduled to challenge Bianca Belair for her SmackDown Women's title last year at Money in the Bank before she got injured.

#1 John Cena shows up at Money in the Bank to accept Theory's challenge

JohnCenaCrews™ @JohnCenaCrews 🥱🤷🏻‍♂️ 🏽 John Cena looked at Austin Theory and went🥱🤷🏻‍♂️ John Cena looked at Austin Theory and went 👀😂🥱🤷🏻‍♂️✌🏽 https://t.co/YT04eB9Vx1

16-time world champion John Cena appeared last week on Monday Night RAW to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company. His appearance made one thing clear - the WWE Universe might love him or hate him, but they surely miss him.

The Leader of Cenation interacted with several stars backstage, but the most intriguing one was his confrontation with the United States Champion Theory. Cena and Theory have taken multiple shots at each other recently through social media and interviews, teasing a feud.

Theory is scheduled to defend his title against Bobby Lashley at WWE Money in the Bank 2022. He could retain the title and then go on to call out the entire WWE roster egoistically to "step up" to him. This could be an ideal scenario for John Cena to make a surprise return and set up a match against Theory at SummerSlam 2022.

John Cena stated during his promo on RAW that he's not done as far as in-ring competition is considered. However, he mentioned that he doesn't know when he will compete next. That statement might just be a red herring to catch fans off guard at WWE Money in the Bank 2022.

