WWE Money in the Bank 2022 - 5 possible moments that could steal the show - Major returns, surprise winners, and more

Money in the Bank is one of the most engaging WWE premium live events each year. Several talented superstars battle in ladder matches to determine a future challenger for the world championship.

Big things are expected from this year's event as well. Top stars like Drew McIntyre, Asuka, and Seth Rollins will battle in ladder matches in hopes of becoming new contract holders.

With some spots still unfilled, there is a possibility of surprises and returns. Blockbuster matches are already stacked on the card to ensure a dose of entertainment.

Here are five possible moments that could steal the show at WWE Money in the Bank 2022.

#5 Liv Morgan wins hearts

Liv Morgan has been an excellent babyface

With her consistent hard work and dedication, Liv Morgan has become one of the most beloved superstars currently in WWE. Her work on the mic as well as in the ring has improved to a great extent.

Fans loved her recent rivalries with Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley. The audience has been anticipating her championship victory for months now.

As of now, that hasn't happened. However, Money in the Bank 2022 is a golden opportunity. It might be the perfect time to let Liv Morgan win the briefcase to ensure future title contention.

Being an amazing babyface, Liv Morgan will win the hearts of her supporters if she wins the ladder match.

#4 Theory uses some interesting moves

C Wrestling @CWrestlingUK The John Cena we saw at the start of his wwe run was not the legend he became.

Theory may undergo a few changes but he’s got all the talent to achieve The John Cena we saw at the start of his wwe run was not the legend he became.Theory may undergo a few changes but he’s got all the talent to achieve https://t.co/LEOL0ZZjc7

WWE has consistently teased the future confrontation between Theory and the 16-time world champion John Cena.

Cena has claimed that Theory needs an attitude adjustment so the match might happen as soon as SummerSlam 2022. Starting on July 2, it is almost a month before the Biggest Party of the Summer.

If the match is in the plans, the young superstar might showcase his on-screen arrogance by using some of John Cena's moves. This would result in a great pop from the fans and the build to the dream match will officially start.

Considering Theory's attitude as a heel, him stealing the moves of the 16-time champion is a realistic possibility. These unexpected moments can definitely steal the show.

#3 Bayley finally returns to confirm her intentions

The Role Model might return sooner rather than later

Bayley was one of the most important assets in WWE during the pandemic era. In an unfortunate turn of events, she suffered a leg injury and has been missing for months.

While she has dropped some hints of her return on social media, the company has remained tight-lipped when it comes to even mentioning her name on television.

At Money in the Bank 2022, she might finally return to set up a match for SummerSlam 2022. Considering that she is one of the best heels on the roster, she might confront or attack the RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at the event.

The Role Model finally making her comeback to the ring will surely be a show-stealing moment.

#2 John Cena makes an appearance to adjust some attitude

John Cena is back to celebrate his 20th anniversary in WWE. If a match with Theory is in the works, something might happen between the two at Money in the Bank 2022.

As noted earlier, Theory might use some of the moves from Cena's move set to mock the legend. If fans are lucky enough, The Leader of the Cenation might make an appearance too.

He could realistically interfere in the United States Championship match between Theory and Bobby Lashley. If the United States Champion loses his title due to the distraction from Cena, the rivalry could easily get personal.

If Cena appears, fans will indeed remember it for a very long time.

#1 The Visionary proves his worth

Will The Visionary become a two-time Mr. Money in the Bank?

The Men's Money in the Bank ladder match will feature some of the major stars in the company like Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, and Sheamus. But no one needs a win more than Seth Rollins.

Rollins is surely among the most important stats in the business, but his career has been on a decline lately. He has suffered repeated losses in his recent rivalries with Edge and Cody Rhodes.

Now that he has qualified for the ladder match, it might be time to rekindle his momentum. He has vowed to dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the probability of that happening will increase to a great extent if he wins the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Who knows? We might see history repeat itself and Rollins could cash in between the match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar!

