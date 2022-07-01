WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Rumor Roundup: Former champion favorite to win men's MITB match, Top star out due to serious injury, Why Roman Reigns isn't competing on the show

We are only a few days away from one of the most exciting premium live events of the year, WWE Money in the Bank 2022. Initially set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, it has now been shifted to the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Multiple title matches have been announced for the show so far, but the main attractions are definitely the two Money in the Bank ladder matches. We now have the current favorites for both the ladder matches as well as the other title matches on the show.

We also have an update on a top star being taken out of the show as well as the potential reason for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns not competing.

Without any further ado, here are the top WWE Money in the Bank 2022 rumors that you need to know. Be sure to comment down below and let us know your predictions for the show this weekend.

#5. Potential reason why Roman Reigns' match was not booked for WWE Money in the Bank 2022

One of the biggest stars that will miss Money in the Bank is WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He was initially rumored to defend his title on the show against Riddle. However, that match took place a few weeks ago on Friday Night SmackDown.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that the reasons for Roman's absence primarily came down to financial implications as WWE won't earn any extra money for putting Reigns on the show this weekend:

"The bigger issue is they want to make money and they’ve already made their money off Peacock. So, putting Roman Reigns on Money in the Bank means absolutely zero to WWE. They don’t make one dime if more people watch it because Roman Reigns is on there. But, if they do big SmackDown ratings as a result of Roman Reigns defending the title on the show, well, then it comes time to renew your television deal and you make even more money," said Dave Meltzer.

Roman Reigns' next title defense has officially been announced: he'll be going up against arch-rival Brock Lesnar in a massive Last Man Standing match at WWE SummerSlam 2022.

#4. Update on top star being taken off the card

Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley for the title At Money In The Bank PPV It's official.Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley for the title At Money In The Bank PPV #WWERaw It's official. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley for the title At Money In The Bank PPV #WWERaw 👀🔥 https://t.co/I6tdWFujHh

Rhea Ripley won a fatal four-way match earlier this month to become the challenger for RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at WWE Money in the Bank 2022. However, a couple of weeks ago, it was announced that she was not medically cleared to compete on the show.

Dave Meltzer reported that Ripley's mention of a brain injury likely meant a concussion and added that WWE doesn't like its stars to talk about it. He further added that while she's been taken off the show, she's not expected to be out of action for a long time:

"The two things that WWE doesn’t like to talk about are COVID and concussions. I've known people in WWE who have both who have [said] outright, 'We're told not to say that.' She said it. She didn't quite use the word concussion, but she had a brain injury is what she said. I was told…she’s not going to be on the pay-per-view, obviously. They made that very clear, but it's not expected to be a long-term absence either. She's expected to be back fairly soon," said Meltzer.

As for her replacement, Carmella won a five-way match to become the new challenger for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship at WWE Money in the Bank 2022.

#3. Betting Odds revealed for announced title matches

𝓒 𝓦𝓻𝓮𝓼𝓽𝓵𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓕𝓪𝓷 👑 @BigTimeBecksSZN Here's the Money in the Bank 2022 card, another match might be added to the PPV on Smackdown but for now :



What Ya'll level excitement for this ppv? Here's the Money in the Bank 2022 card, another match might be added to the PPV on Smackdown but for now :What Ya'll level excitement for this ppv? https://t.co/rJumRFAVQH

A total of four championship matches have been announced for WWE Money in the Bank 2022 apart from the two ladder matches. Betting Odds, via BetOnline, have now been revealed for all these title matches, and all the champions are heavily favored to retain on the show this weekend.

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair (-1400) vs. Carmella (+550)

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos (-400) vs. Street Profits (+250)

SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey (-1400) vs. Natalya (+550)

United States Champion Theory (-200) vs. Bobby Lashley (+140)

#2. Current favorite to win the women's Money in the Bank ladder match

All seven women competing in this year's Women's Money in the Bank ladder match have been announced: Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Lacey Evans, Asuka, Raquel Rodriquez, and Shotzi Blackheart.

According to the latest Betting Odds via Unibet, former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is the favorite to become Ms. Money in the Bank 2022. If Lynch manages to do this, she will become the first female star to win both the Royal Rumble and the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Here are the current betting odds of all the competitors in this match:

Becky Lynch - 19/20 Alexa Bliss - 11/4 Liv Morgan - 11/4 Lacey Evans - 7/2 Asuka - 8/1 Raquel Rodriguez - 8/1 Shotzi Blackheart - 20/1

Note: The favorites have the smallest fractions and the underdogs have the fractions greater than one. For example, the odds of 4/1 suggest that the star is four times more likely to lose than win.

#1. Current favorite to win the men's Money in the Bank ladder match

The second ladder match of the night will be for the male roster. The six confirmed participants so far are Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Omos, Sami Zayn, and Riddle, with one more participant yet to be announced.

As per the latest Betting Odds on Unibet, former Universal Champion Seth Rollins is the current favorite to become Mr. Money in the Bank 2022. Following him at second and third on the list of favorites are Drew McIntyre and Riddle.

Here are the top 10 favorites to win this year's Men's Money in the Bank ladder match:

Seth Rollins - 11/25 Drew McIntyre - 9/4 Riddle - 5/2 Sami Zayn - 3/1 John Cena - 12/1 Omos - 12/1 Sheamus - 17/1 Kevin Owens - 20/1 AJ Styles - 22/1 Damian Priest - 22/1

Note: The favorites have the smallest fractions and the underdogs have the fractions greater than one. For example - the odds of 4/1 suggest that the star is four times more likely to lose than win.

