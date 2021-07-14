WWE Money in the Bank: 5 things that must happen

WWE SummerSlam is just weeks away, and the Money in the Bank pay-per-view will provide the company with a great opportunity to build towards the big event. This year’s Money in the Bank will be held in front of a live audience, unlike last year’s show.

The event will host two traditional MITB ladder matches for men and women respectively. There are a few top superstars who stand a good chance of winning the briefcases this year.

Additionally, Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Championship at the show. Will the recent non-title losses affect The All Mighty’s performance at the pay-per-view?

Edge will also get another opportunity to get his hands on Roman Reigns and the Universal Championship at Money in the Bank. Will The Ultimate Opportunist finally win the title from The Head of the Table?

Bayley had to pull out of her SmackDown Women’s Championship match against Bianca Belair due to an injury. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair will challenge Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women’s Championship. Will the two women from RAW put on a memorable match at Money in the Bank?

Take a look at the five things that must happen at this year’s WWE Money in the Bank.

#5. Jinder Mahal must cost Drew McIntyre the briefcase at WWE Money in the Bank

The men’s Money in the Bank ladder match has some of the biggest names in WWE today. However, it’s not nearly as stacked as it could have been. Certain superstars, such as Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, John Morrison and even Kevin Owens, stand little chance of winning the briefcase.

The frontrunners for this year’s Money in the Bank ladder match seem to be Big E, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins. McIntyre stands arguably the greatest chance of winning the briefcase on Sunday. He’s been in the WWE Championship picture for over a year now, and could very well win the contract and cash it in soon.

However, WWE must ensure that The Scottish Psychopath comes close to victory before Jinder Mahal appears and costs him the match. Mahal and McIntyre recently got into a rivalry, and the angle could help WWE take The Scot out of the title picture for a while.

McIntyre is one man who does not need the Money in the Bank contract to get back in the title picture. Instead, he could do with some time away from Bobby Lashley and the WWE Championship.

WWE must use this match and opportunity to give Big E or Seth Rollins the victory. Big E has been waiting for his chance to get to the top for a long time. Meanwhile, Rollins could win the contract and have a great run with it as a top heel.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham