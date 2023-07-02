WWE Money in the Bank: 5 Things WWE got right

With cinematic storytelling and top-tier in-ring action, WWE Money in the Bank was one of the best Premium Live Events of the year.

Two MITB ladder matches were advertised. Cody Rhodes' beef with Dominik Mysterio came to a head in London. Seth Rollins reignited his seven-year rivalry with Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship, and The Bloodline Civil War between The Usos and the duo of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa closed the show.

So much transpired at Money in the Bank, and WWE nailed the jackpot tonight, especially concerning these observations.

#5. Damian Priest bags the most significant victory of his career at Money in the Bank

Many wanted LA Knight to win the Money in the Bank ladder match, and some expected Logan Paul to get a step closer to the World Title. However, WWE went with a complete surprise winner as Damian Priest unhooked the coveted briefcase.

It may not be the most popular decision, but it is far from underwhelming. Priest has been the workhorse of the Judgment Day and RAW in 2023. The Archer of Infamy has consistently delivered quality performances on another level.

From hour-long Tag Team Gauntlet match-ups to hard-hitting World Championship bouts, Priest has shown utmost commitment and aptitude. He has proven himself as a credible asset. Thus WWE is looking to put a strap jacket on The Punisher of Judgment Day.

#4. Shayna Baszler turns on Ronda Rousey to the shock of the WWE Universe

No one saw this coming!

In an unexpected twist that no one saw coming, Shayna Baszler viciously assaulted Ronda Rousey mid-way through the match, leaving her friend a sitting duck for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to recapture the Women's Tag Team Titles.

The Baddest Woman on The Planet has shifted down the pecking order in recent months. A star of her caliber shouldn't be relegated to the tag division. Baszler's heel turn may be Rousey's ticket back to prominence.

Furthermore, the betrayal will help elevate Rousey's stock as the crowd will likely side with The Baddest Woman on The Planet. Rousey vs. Baszler at SummerSlam will be a vicious and technical war.

#3. Drew McIntyre returns to target Gunther

Drew McIntyre returned to London.

The Scottish Warrior returned to the roar of London at Money in the Bank to cut short Gunther's celebration. The Ring General received a massive Claymore kick, the first since WrestleMania 39.

This was a brilliant booking decision. Drew McIntyre has unfinished business with Gunther, and the two Titans are due for a one-on-one brute fest. Furthermore, London was the perfect location for The Scottish Warrior to re-emerge from oblivion.

McIntyre vs. Gunther will be a must-see, and WWE perfectly set it up at 2023 Money in the Bank.

#2. John Cena makes a rare appearance

London exploded with joy as John Cena returned at MITB. The Champ amped up the crowd to give it a WrestleMania-like appeal. Grayson Waller interrupted the 16-time World Champion but was met with an Attitude Adjustment.

Last-minute rumors indicated that Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar were set for surprise returns. While we didn't get Orton or Lesnar, Cena's re-emergence more than made up for their absence.

The Leader of the Cenation is a global sensation and household name that attracts many casual viewers. His rigorous schedule prevents him from competing regularly. Thus, bringing him back for a promotional promo was an excellent decision.

#1. Jey Uso becomes the first person to pin Roman Reigns in 1294 days

A miracle happened at Money in the Bank. The Bloodline Civil War reached a remarkable conclusion: a Double Superkick, followed by a Uso Splash, put Roman Reigns down for the three-count in front of a red-hot London crowd.

Jey Uso was the star to pin The Tribal Chief. The Tag Team Specialist was the first to pin Reigns, The Juggernaut of The Shield, many years ago in WWE. It all came full circle at Money in the Bank.

If it wasn't Cody Rhodes finishing his story, it should've been a frustrated and motivated Jey Uso looking to exact vengeance.

Before he became The Right-Hand Man, Jey Uso was The Tribal Chief's first victim. Following years of abuse and torment, he gets a sweaty measure of revenge by pinning The Tribal Chief.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes