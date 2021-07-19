WWE Money in the Bank 2021 Flops and Hits: Big E wins his first MITB contract, Roman Reigns silences critics, John Cena returns 

WWE Money in the Bank 2021 was a solid pay-per-view laced with memorable title defenses, career-changing moments, and epic returns. Big E and Nikki A.S.H. won the Men’s and Women’s MITB Ladder matches, respectively.

As predicted before the pay-per-view, two out of five championship bouts saw the title change hands. The hundred percent accuracy in pay-per-view predictions is rare but works wonders in earning bragging rights. Too corny to say "Ackowledge Me"?

John Cena’s return sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy. His arrival after an entertaining main event set up a highly anticipated rivalry with Roman Reigns. Overall, the creative team made very few controversial decisions at the pay-per-view.

Here, we look at the hits and flops of WWE Money in the Bank 2021. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 Hit on Money in the Bank: Big E wins the MITB contract

Big E wins Money in the Bank 2021

The Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match witnessed eight talented superstars engage in an epic battle for a life-changing opportunity. Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Riddle, Ricochet, John Morrison, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Drew McIntyre worked hard to deliver their best inside the ring. However, Big E managed to overcome them all and got his hands on the coveted briefcase.

The New Day member was brilliant in his attacks right from the start. He took an equal amount of punishment and made all his opponents look great during the Money in the Bank Ladder match.

Big E crafted several jaw-dropping maneuvers, skilfully using the ladder and his physical strength to keep things in his favor. He came close to winning the briefcase on a couple of occasions but couldn’t stay there for long.

At one point, Riddle delivered an RKO and took Big E out of the equation. By the time the latter could return to the ring, Seth Rollins had cleared out the squared circle and was already at the top of the ladder.

Big E quickly made his way to the top and delivered a Big Ending from the top of the ladder, savagely ending Rollins’ efforts. Following that, he climbed the ladder again and unhooked the Money in the Bank briefcase to deafening applause from the WWE Universe.

Last week, Big E subtly warned Paul Heyman about his intentions regarding Roman Reigns and his Universal Championship. Fans have been rooting for a feud between the two superstars since the New Day member started his singles run on WWE SmackDown.

Now that he has won the Money in the Bank contract, Big E can surely set his sights on The Tribal Chief. It can be argued that he is the best MITB winner since Dean Ambrose in 2016, and hopefully, the creative team will book him to his full potential.

It wouldn’t be fair to talk about the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match without highlighting some of the other jaw-dropping performances. Kevin Owens was the star of the show with his unparalleled resilience. He delivered epic Stunners before Rollins put him through a ladder.

Seth Rollins also formed a brief alliance with John Morrison as the duo took out all the other babyfaces in the match. It was beautiful to see the crowd cheer for Morrison early on in the match.

Riddle’s RKO’s also fetched a loud pop from the audience while Ricochet’s breath-taking flying skills ad the crowd to its feet. Nakamura was stunning with his sneaky offenses throughout the Money in the Bank match.

Drew McIntyre was also dominant until Jinder Mahal laid out a brutal attack and took The Scottish Warrior out of the equation. No wonder the crowd kept switching between countless encouraging chants throughout this Money in the Bank Ladder match that was flawless throughout its duration.

