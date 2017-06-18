WWE Money in the Bank 2017 matches start time, live stream and TV telecast info for India, US, UK and Canada

Get all the important details regarding the telecast of the upcoming pay-per-view of the blue brand.

“A Golden Opportunity awaits...”

The upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view will be exclusive to Smackdown Live. Apart from the traditional Money in the Bank contract ladder match for the World Championship, this event will also feature the first ever women's Money in the Bank contract ladder match.

WWE Money in the Bank 2017 Telecast in the United States

Date: 18th June 2017

Venue: Scottrade Center

City: St. Louis, Missouri

Time: 8 PM (EST)

Money in the Bank pay-per-view will be airing live on the WWE Network and the USA Network. The WWE Network will also feature an hour-long pre-show, which will be starting at 7 PM (EST).

WWE Money in the Bank 2017 Telecast in the United Kingdom

Date: 19th June 2017

Time: 1 AM (BST)

The event will be broadcast live on the Sky Box Office and the WWE Network.

WWE Money in the Bank 2017 Telecast in Canada

Date: 18th June 2017

Time: 8 PM (EST)

WWE fans will be able to watch the event on the WWE Network and Sportsnet360.

WWE Money in the Bank 2017 Telecast in India

Date Time Ten1 / Ten1 HD 19th June 2017 6.00 PM Ten1 / Ten1 HD 21st June 2017 9.00 PM Ten1 / Ten1 HD 25th June 2017 2.00 PM

WWE Money in the Bank 2017 List of Matches (officially)

This year’s event will be featuring a total of six matches, including three Championship defences.

Below is the updated match card:

Jinder Mahal (c) (with The Singh Brothers) vs Randy Orton – Singles match for the WWE Championship

AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura vs Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn vs Baron Corbin vs Dolph Ziggler – Money in the Bank Ladder match for a WWE Championship match contract

Becky Lynch vs Carmella (with James Ellsworth) vs Charlotte Flair vs Tamina vs Natalya – Money in the Bank Ladder match for a WWE Smackdown Women's Championship match contract

Naomi (c) vs Lana – Singles match for the WWE Smackdown Women's Championship

The Usos (c) vs The New Day – Tag team match for the WWE Smackdown Tag team Championship

Pre-show

The Hype Bros vs The Colons – Tag team match

At this year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, the fans will not only witness the first WWE title defence of the 'Modern Day Maharaja’ but also the singles in-ring debut of the 'Ravishing' Lana. Additionally, there are two Money in the Bank contract matches, which can be instrumental in changing the careers of the superstars involved.