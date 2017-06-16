WWE Money in the Bank 2017: Results, Prediction and Full Match Card Analysis

We predict who will walk out of WWE Money in the Bank 2017 as winners.

by Akash Cillanki Analysis 16 Jun 2017, 16:20 IST

The 2017 Money in the Bank pay-per-view will be held on June 18, 2017

We are just a couple of days away from WWE’s next pay-per-view on the calendar, WWE Money in the Bank 2017, and the excitement is running high for one of the most entertaining shows of the year.

Money in the Bank has been the starting point for some memorable WWE moments with the cashing in of briefcases. After all, who can forget Dolph Ziggler cashing in on Alberto del Rio to a thunderous ovation and Dean Ambrose cashing in on the same night as he won the contract?

The Money in the Bank Ladder match is one of the most exciting matches in professional wrestling and this year we are being treated to two such matches courtesy of the traditional men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match and the inaugural women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match as well.

Here is the full match card for the show:

Match Number Match Participants Match Stipulation 1 Naomi (c) vs Lana Singles match for the WWE Smackdown Live Women’s Championship 2 The Usos (c) vs The New Day Tag team match for the WWE Smackdown Live Tag Team Championship 3 Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch vs Tamina vs Natalya vs Carmella Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match for a WWE Smackdown Live Women’s Championship match contract 4 AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn vs Baron Corbin vs Shinsuke Nakamura vs Dolph Ziggler Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match for a WWE Championship match contract 5 Jinder Mahal (c) vs Randy Orton Singles match for the WWE Championship

The card is definitely one looking at the quality of matches rather than the quantity.

So, without any further ado, here are our results, prediction and full match card analysis for WWE Money in the Bank 2017:

#1 Naomi (c) vs Lana (Singles match for the WWE Smackdown Live Women’s Championship)

Can Lana shock the world?

This pretty much seems to be a last minute decision to give Naomi a chance at WWE Money in the Bank 2017 and defend her Smackdown Live Women’s Championship rather than a well-planned feud.

Despite Lana showing off an impressive finishing move this past week on Smackdown Live, Naomi should retain with little difficulty.

Prediction: Naomi wins to retain