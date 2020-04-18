Money In The Bank 2020: 5 matches WWE could book for the PPV

This year's edition of Money in the Bank promises to be one of the most interesting ones in recent memory.

There may be a clue in the poster for one of the matches on the show.

WWE's first pay-per-view after WrestleMania 36 is Money in the Bank, which will take place at the company's Corporate Headquarters in around three weeks. It will certainly be different from other editions of the 'Big Five' event and things could get very interesting.

Aside from the two Money in the Bank ladder matches, WWE only has two other matches booked. Bray Wyatt, his normal self, will take on Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship, while Bayley defends her SmackDown Women's Championship against Tamina.

The match card for a Money in the Bank pay-per-view is usually stacked, thanks to its emergence as the fifth most important event on the WWE calendar. Therefore, it seems pretty likely that WWE will fill the card with some interesting matches.

These matches have been teased, with a possibility that all of them will happen at the "Titan Towers".

Here are five matches that WWE could book for Money In The Bank 2020.

#5 The New Day vs The Miz and John Morrison vs The Usos (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

This match could finally happen.

This story has been going on for a month or so, with both members of each team taking part in two separate triple threat matches for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. This is because The Miz apparently fell ill before WrestleMania.

One member each represented their team at 'Mania, while the other did so on this week's episode of SmackDown. John Morrison retained the titles at the Show of Shows. However, Big E won the second triple threat, earning the New Day their 8th tag title reign.

But there is one chapter left in this story. Miz and Morrison will want a rematch for the SmackDown Tag Titles, while Jey Uso was not pinned. We could finally see the triple threat tag match that was initially promised, at Money in the Bank.

These three teams are all pretty great, so expect one hell of a match filled with spots and storytelling.

