WWE Money In The Bank: Who Has The Best Chance At Winning Their MITB Ladder Match?

WWE Money in the Bank is now just hours away, and with that we now have the full list of all participants who will be a part of both the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. An interesting mix of lower, middle, and upper card WWE Superstars, leaving many to wonder just how the WWE will book the winner of this match.

WWE's Money in the Bank has grown from a one-off experimental match concept that first took place at WrestleMania 21, to a yearly fan favorite tradition. Often times being considered a high point, not only for the match itself, but also because of the unpredictability of the "cash-ins".

Which can occur at any place, and anytime! This allows WWE the chance to have the sense of suspense and excitement it loves to have in its booking, and for over 15 years WWE fans have shown that they absolutely love the match concept.

The match has gained so much popularity that it has even been given its own Pay-Per-view revolving around the match itself. In recent WWE history, a Women's Money in the Bank match has been instituted, which has created some memorable moments in its own right.

If this is your first time experiencing a WWE Money in the Bank match live, here is a quick lesson on the match. The concept of Money in the Bank (shortened to MITB) is quite simple, WWE superstars will compete in a ladder match with a briefcase suspended high above the ring. This briefcase contains a contract, guaranteeing the winner a WWE world championship match at the future of the winners choosing.

In WWE history, WWE Superstars who cash-in their Money in The Bank contracts have an 83% success rate. With twenty successful cash-in's taking place since WWE Hall of Famer Edge cashed-in for the first time in 2006.

This year, 8 Male and Female WWE Superstars from RAW and SmackDown will compete in the match. In theory, every superstar has a chance to win the briefcase, but in all reality some have a better chance at winning than others.

At this time, many are expecting the likes of Alexa Bliss and Big E to walk out of Money In The Bank with the MITB contracts. However, I do not see either of these WWE superstars walking out with the briefcase(s). Nor any of the so far predicted favorites.

Here are my male and female WWE Superstars with the best chances to win their respective Money in the Bank matches:

Women's Money in the Bank Match: WWE Superstar Zelina Vega

WWE Zelina Vega on SmackDown

A few months ago, if someone told you that Zelina Vega was a potential favorite to win at Money in The Bank, you would call them crazy.

Last November, the former manager to Andrade was released by WWE, leaving many fans stunned, disappointed, and downright furious with WWE. Many in the WWE Universe believed that Vega had never reached her full potential as a singles competitor, seeing her as someone with an incredibly high ceiling.

Many outlets reported that Vega's release was not simply due to budget cuts or a request from Vega, rather it was because Vega did not want WWE to have any control over her Twitch account. As of around that time, WWE had updated its policy regarding WWE Superstars who were making money on "Third-Party Accounts".

With Vega leaving on seemingly such bad terms, no one would have ever expected her to show up in WWE again. However, on the July 2nd edition of SmackDown, Vega would make her shocking return to WWE. Immedietly declaring herself a contender in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Vega's sudden appearance has made WWE fans everywhere excited, but very surprised that she would ever consider coming back to WWE. Especially after how vocal she had been on social media regarding her frustration with her release.

This would make some believe that WWE must have approached Vega was a very attractive offer, possibly promising her a bigger role on WWE TV. Which is exactly what WWE can do Sunday night by giving her the MITB contract.

I think it’s time that @WWE has some Latina Heat.. Don’t you? I think it’s time for a Latina to stand up right now and become Ms Money In The Bank and bring that home for us. Me siento muy orgullosa de poder representar a todos los Latinos en WWE.

For #Latinos. For NEW YORK. 🇵🇷🗽 pic.twitter.com/8J9SHRo8mH — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) July 15, 2021

Having her win the Money in the Bank would instantly mark her as a serious threat in the women's locker room. Zelina Vega's cerebrial and calculating deminor make her a perfect candidate to be Ms. Money in the Bank, and she has the in-ring skills to be perceived as a genuine threat to either WWE Women's Champion.

Men's Money in the Bank Match: WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre

WWE Drew McIntyre on RAW

Besides Roman Reigns, no other WWE Superstar has been hyped up more since 2020 than Drew McIntyre, and deservedly so. At the very start of the COVID-19 pandemic, McIntyre was placed in the impossibly position of bringing interest, excitement, and drama to the WWE Championship, without a single WWE fan able to provide a supporting role.

Nonetheless, McIntyre valiantly led the WWE's main event scene on RAW, and has cemented himself as a permanent fixture in WWE programming for years to come; and giving him the Money in the Bank briefcase seems extremely likely.

Drew McIntyre says that MITB will be his last chance to win the WWE title. pic.twitter.com/hAf8MsoNRI — Aиοиιмυѕ.ϲοм (@AnonimusLH) July 13, 2021

With McIntyre as Mr. Money in the Bank, WWE can keep McIntyre on retainer as a constant threat to whoever is WWE champion, and always have a fail safe option if WWE creative feel they need a change.

McIntyre's ferociousness and the speed in which he could deliver a devastating claymore kick, would easily make him one of the most dangerous MITB holders in recent WWE history.

Taking all of this into account, McIntyre holding up the briefcase at the end of the night seems highly probable.

