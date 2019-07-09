WWE News: Becky Lynch reveals Dusty Rhodes' last words to her

The Dusty Rhodes tribute

What's the story?

WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently spoke with Kristine Leahy of Fair Game, and opened up on a bunch of wrestling topics.

Lynch revealed that the last thing WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes' said to her was "Shut up, Becky!"

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch has had to go through an incredibly tough road to reach where she is at present. An old clip from 2011 had recently surfaced, that featured Becky talking about how she has done everything in wrestling and there's nothing left for her to accomplish as a wrestler.

In a recent interview, Lynch talked about how she had to beg to get an opportunity to showcase her skills at NXT. 'The Man" was one of the most popular women on the NXT roster, and was a personal favorite of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. Recently, Lynch talked about Dusty Rhodes posting a tweet about her, days before he passed away.

The heart of the matter

In her interview with Fair Game, Becky Lynch opened up on her final moments with Dusty Rhodes. Lynch stated that she isn't sure whether she would still have a job with WWE, if it hadn't been for Dusty. Becky proceeded to reveal the last thing that Dusty said to her. According to Lynch, Dusty's final words to her were a playful, "Shut up, Becky!"

The late @WWEDustyRhodes's final tweet was about @BeckyLynchWWE.



"I don't know if I'd still have a job if it wasn't for him," Lynch admits as she opens up to @KristineLeahy about her last moments with her mentor: pic.twitter.com/X9loiqtUy7 — Fair Game (@FairGameonFS1) July 8, 2019

Rhodes died on June 11th, 2015. He played a major backstage role in NXT during his final days, and helped several Superstars hone their craft in the squared circle as well as on the mic.

What's next?

Lynch is currently the top female Superstar on the Raw brand, and will team up with Seth Rollins to take on Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans at Extreme Rules.

Do you think Becky's right when she says she probably wouldn't be here if it hadn't been for Dusty?