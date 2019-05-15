×
WWE News: Big E hilariously responds to Hall of Famer calling him a liar

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
1.57K   //    15 May 2019, 10:37 IST

The New Day
The New Day

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Big E recently took a hilarious shot at WWE Hall of Famer Billy Graham.

Graham had earlier responded to Big E's statement about being on the sidelines till 2022, adding that he won't miss Big E one bit.

In case you didn't know...

Billy Graham has been the centre of controversy ever since he made derogatory comments about Kofi Kingston on the road to WrestleMania. Graham had said that a lightweight Superstar like Kofi doesn't deserve to compete on The Grandest Stage Of Them All for the WWE Title.

After Kingston won the title, Graham asked him to start doing steroids to become bigger, which didn't sit well with Booker T. Later, Kofi also responded to Graham's comments. Now, Graham has chimed in on Big E's statement that he recently made, about possibly being out with injury till 2022.

Also read: 5 emotional moments that made Triple H cry


The heart of the matter

Billy Graham said that Big E is a liar, claiming that the injury E is suffering from needs around 3 to 6 months to fully heal. Graham added that he won't miss Big E for sure.

I went to the Mayo Clinic website and read that the most serious of meniscus surgeries require only 3 to 6 months to have a full and complete recovery. So he is a [liar] about the time needed to recover from this type of injury and apparently just doesn’t want to wrestle anymore. I wont miss his a** that’s for sure.

Big E was quick to respond to Graham's comments, and ended up trolling the Hall of Famer on Twitter. E posted screenshots of Graham's scathing statements and highlighted the profanity-filled part where he says that he won't miss Big E.

E added a meme showing a guy who's in tears, signalling that he is grief-stricken on learning that Graham won't be missing 'him'.

What's next?

Graham is rapidly losing the respect of his peers and wrestling fans with his controversial comments. Hopefully, he learns to keep his thoughts to himself, or his legacy will be ruined forever.

What are your thoughts on Big E's shot at Graham?

