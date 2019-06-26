WWE News: Cody Rhodes shares opinion on who is superior between Seth Rollins and Will Ospreay

Rollins, Cody, and Ospreay

What's the story?

Over the past couple of days, Twitter saw two major Superstars get into a banter over who's the absolute best, as WWE's Seth Rollins and NJPW's Will Ospreay took shots at each other in a series of tweets.

Amidst the hullabaloo, All Elite Wrestling EVP Cody Rhodes answered a fan's question on who the best wrestler among the two men is, heaping praise on both Superstars in the process.

In case you didn't know...

Just before WWE's Stomping Grounds PPV, Universal Champion Seth Rollins took to Twitter and lauded the WWE product, calling it "the best pro wrestling on the planet".

Rollins later went on to praise the Cruiserweight Title Triple Threat match on the Stomping Grounds' pre-show, adding that there's no wrestler alive who's better than him. This garnered a response from NJPW wrestler Will Ospreay and thus kicked off a Twitter war that went on for hours on end.

Both Superstars took jibes at each other, with Rollins hinting towards earning more money than Ospreay. Baron Corbin, Rollins' Stomping Grounds opponent, chimed in on the debate and took a shot at Ospreay, but was given a savage reply, that blamed him for Raw's declining ratings.

AEW's Chris Jericho joined in too and seemed to be taking Ospreay's side. Although the dust seems to have been settled as of now, it did leave many fans clamoring for a match between the two Superstars.

The heart of the matter

The Executive Vice President of AEW, Cody Rhodes, shared his two cents when hit with the burning question. A fan asked Cody who is the better wrestler between Rollins and Ospreay. Rhodes gave a classy reply and stated that he has wrestled both guys and thinks that both are incredible wrestlers.

Wrestled them both multiple times. Downright amazing bell-to-bell brothers. https://t.co/aK4hSMARsc — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 25, 2019

What's next?

Rhodes couldn't have given a classier reply here, as both Superstars are indeed excellent in-ring performers. The debate has certainly made fans clamor for a potential match between the two Superstars somewhere down the line.

Will we ever see Rollins take on Ospreay inside the squared circle?