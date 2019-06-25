WWE News: Seth Rollins hints that he makes more money than NJPW wrestler

Seth Rollins

What's the story?

It seems like the Twitter feud between WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and NJPW wrestler Will Ospreay is far from over, as Rollins recently hit back at Ospreay's comments about having wrestled more matches than the WWE megastar.

Rollins' reply to Ospreay suggested that he makes more money wrestling in WWE than Ospreay does in NJPW.

In case you didn't know...

The hilarious Twitter feud kicked off just before WWE's Stomping Grounds PPV. Rollins posted a tweet stating that WWE is "the best pro wrestling on the planet". As expected, this stirred the pot like never before and fans and critics chimed in on the tweet in droves. Several Superstars posted their reactions on the same, most notably Chris Jericho from All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Rollins continued praising WWE during Stomping Grounds, adding that there isn't a wrestler alive who does it better than him on a consistent basis. This resulted in Ospreay joining in on the fun and claiming to be that wrestler. Ever since then, Rollins and Ospreay have been feuding on Twitter. This banter included Rollins calling Ricochet a better version of Ospreay. He later went on to bash WWE's critics in another tweet.

The heart of the matter

Ospreay recently hit back at Rollins, stating that he has had more matches in 2019 than Rollins. The tweet received a quick reply by Rollins, who stated that the two Superstars should compare bank accounts too, now that they are talking numbers. Rollins added that he made all that money while being out for a month due to a broken back. Here's Rollins' reply to Ospreay:

I mean if you wanna talk numbers we can compare bank accounts too.



P.S. That’s counting a month off with a broken back...👍🏼 buddy. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 25, 2019

What's next?

Rollins is getting tons of heat from the WWE Universe for talking about making more money than Ospreay. It would be interesting to see what Ospreay's response to this would be.

