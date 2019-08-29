WWE News: England Cricket heroes celebrate World Cup success with WWE Championship title

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 87 // 29 Aug 2019, 16:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

England Cricket stars posing with the WWE belt that Triple H gifted them

As reported by Sportskeeda over a month ago, WWE EVP Triple H had presented a custom-made WWE Championship title belt to the English Cricket team, after their thrilling victory over New Zealand in the finals of the Cricket World Cup 2019. Following their nail-biting win over Austalia in the third Ashes test, the squad celebrated by posing with the custom belt that The Game had gifted the team.

The English Cricket team is on a roll!

2019 has been an incredible year for the English Cricket team. For the first time since the Cricket World Cup came into being way back in 1975, the team won the coveted trophy in what many are rightfully deeming as the greatest final in World Cup history.

Over a month later, England took on Australia in the third Ashes test. The Aussies came in with a lead over the English team after a victory in the first test, while the 2nd match ended in a draw. The third test was a low-scoring affair, with England responding to Australia's 179 with a measly 67. The Aussies scored a respectable 246 in the 2nd innings, giving a target of 359 to the English team. Ben Stokes' heroic knock of 135* gave England one of the most famous wins in Ashes history, and helped the team level the series to 1-1, with two more test matches remaining.

Triple H's special gift to the squad

Following their victory in the third test, the English squad boasted the WWE custom title belt in front of the camera. The title presented to the team by Triple H features the iconic crown and three lions in gold. England Cricket stars Jason Roy, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root held the belt in turns and posed for the camera before their training session kicked off at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London. Here's the tweet posted by England Cricket's official Twitter handle, thanking WWE and WWE UK for the custom belt: