WWE News: Hall of Famer says "The war is on" between WWE and AEW

A new era?

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke about AEW's arrival on the pro-wrestling scene, on his "The Hall of Fame" podcast.

Booker T said that the war is on between WWE and AEW, and he is looking forward to seeing what happens.

In case you didn't know...

It hasn't been long since All Elite Wrestling announced its first show, "Double Or Nothing". The promotion is backed by a billionaire and has recruited some of the most popular Superstars in the business, including Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. The buildup to the show has been nothing but spectacular as AEW recently bagged a TV deal with TNT to air its weekly shows. Earlier, Jericho and Kenny Omega appeared at an indie event which led to a huge brawl breaking out. Jericho has gone on to say that he has been banned by Vince McMahon for joining AEW.

The TNT deal has led to a string of wrestling personalities chiming in and voicing their opinions on it. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle had some interesting words for AEW, while NXT Superstar Matt Riddle seemed enthusiastic about the prospect of competition.

The heart of the matter

While speaking about the arrival of AEW, Booker T said that AEW would want to focus on carving their own niche as WWE has the biggest talent pool in the world. He added that the young guns would have to think of ways to make the fans come out, buy the shows, and cheer their names.

"One thing about companies out there right now is they can bring it if they want to go that route. I don't think they want to go that route.

"I think they want to carve their own niche and stay in their own lane and do their own thing. That would be the smart thing to do because WWE has the most talent in the world.

"We got everyone on the roster and it wouldn't be that hard to flip the script and go a different route.

"The Ricochet's, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Kingston, those guys can really go. You sit back and say do we really want to let them loose that is the question."

Booker T finished off by saying that the war is on between both promotions and he is excited to watch it from the outside.

"That is where we are right now, the guys are going to have to think totally different as far as How do I make the fans come out here and cheer my name, how do I make the fans think of me as an entity.

"The this is awesome chant is out the window. Wrestling is back. The war is on and I'm looking forward to seeing exactly what happens with it but from the outside."

What's next?

Double Or Nothing is all set to emanate from The MGM Grand on May 25th.

What are your thoughts on Booker T's comments?