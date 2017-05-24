WWE News: Money in the Bank match participants announced

Who will be the 18th Mr Money in the Bank?

Who will compete in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match?

What’s the story?

SmackDown Live kicked off with Commissioner Shane McMahon’s big announcement regarding the Money in the Bank pay-per-view that the WWE teased on its website before the show.

Shane revealed that AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura would be participants in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

In case you didn’t know...

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view will take place on June 18, 2017, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. This edition of Money in the Bank will mark the first time in WWE history that the pay-per-view was a brand exclusive event.

This show will also mark the 18th Money in the Bank Ladder Match to take place.

The heart of the matter

Shane started the show by announcing the WWE Championship rematch between Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton for the WWE Championship. After making that announcement, Shane discussed the Money in the Bank Ladder Match which led to all the participants coming out to the ring.

Owens would come out after Styles, Corbin, Ziggler, and Zayn only for Shane to inform him that he was not selected for the match and that Nakamura was the fifth man. After an exchange of words between the Commissioner and the United States Champion, Shane added Owens to the match, making him the sixth participant.

What’s next?

SmackDown Live has four weeks until the Money in the Bank pay-per-view comes, but this slightly conflicts with their big New Orleans show on June 13, 2017.

The June 13th edition of SmackDown takes place five days before the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. This means the WWE Championship will be defended twice in six days in addition to the United States Championship match announced for the show.

Whether this will have any effect on the Money in the Bank pay-per-view remains to be seen.

Author’s take

The Money in the Bank match is one of the most exciting matches in the history of the WWE. Each of the competitors named bring something unique to the table and will hopefully make their Money in the Bank match a memorable one.

