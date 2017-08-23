WWE News: Paige cleared of charges in the domestic dispute case with Alberto El Patron

It appears that the couple can finally move on from the legal ramifications of the altercation.

Paige hasn't set foot in a WWE ring for over a year now due to suspension and injury

TMZ Sports is reporting that the Florida Attorney's Office will not charge WWE Superstar Paige in the domestic dispute incident with former Global Force Wrestling Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron that occurred at the Orlando International Airport early in July.

The article from TMZ Sports reports that the couple appear to still be dating, and Paige cited some bad news regarding her uncle's health as what had put her in an emotional state to set her off.

Paige admitted to screaming at El Patron and throwing a drink on him which prompted the investigation by the state on whether or not to press charges.

A representative from the 9th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office told TMZ Sports that the case is officially closed. The reason behind this is that Alberto El Patron did not want to move forward with the charges.

Due to the incident, El Patron remains suspended by Global Force Wrestling, even though the Orlando Police Department cleared him nearly a month ago. Management for Global Force Wrestling cited a pattern of behaviour for the suspension.

Global Force Wrestling announced a couple of weeks ago that they were also stripping El Patron of the championship, which they will crown a new titleholder on this Thursday's edition of Impact Wrestling.