WWE News: Paul Heyman sends warning to Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, and Dolph Ziggler

Heyman and Lesnar

What's the story?

Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman recently took to Twitter and sent a scathing message to Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, and Dolph Ziggler.

Heyman reminded the three Superstars that Brock Lesnar is in control, thanks to the briefcase he is holding.

In case you didn't know...

The wrestling world watched in utter shock as Brock Lesnar made his way to the ring this past Sunday at Money In The Bank, and grabbed the briefcase to win the whole thing. This happened during the closing moments of the show when the crowd favorite Ali was about to realize his dream of bagging a shot at the top title.

Brock Lesnar's win wasn't well received by many. Finn Balor, who endured the most amount of punishment in the match, was an emotional mess while talking about losing the match and the injuries he sustained in it. A former WWE Superstar stated that Brock's win wasn't fair to the wrestlers who carried the entire match.

The heart of the matter

On the upcoming Monday Night Raw, Brock Lesnar will choose the champion against whom he will cash in his MITB contract. Kofi Kingston is all set to face off against the recently returned Dolph Ziggler at Super ShowDown on July 7th.

Paul Heyman posted a tweet recently, addressed to all the potential Superstars Lesnar could cash in his briefcase on.

Memo to @WWERollins and / or @TrueKofi (or perhaps even @HEELZiggler): Good Evening Gentlemen. My client and I have been considering all options. Here's the one thing that's absolutely positively GUARANTEED: @BrockLesnar is in control. That's not a prediction. That's a spoiler!

What's next?

Brock Lesnar will make his decision this Monday night. It will be interesting to see whether he picks his long-time nemesis Rollins, or kicks off a fresh rivalry against Kofi Kingston.

