WWE News: Poster revealed for new movie starring Hall of Famer

Kurt Angle with Steve Austin

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is all set to appear in a new movie - a comedy titled Chasing Molly.

The movie's poster was recently posted on Instagram, with Angle taking on the role of a mob boss named Mr. Black.

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle is no stranger to the WWE Universe. He kicked off his WWE career way back in the late 90s, and went on to become one of the most decorated athletes in the history of professional wrestling. Angle became a multiple-time World Champion in WWE as well as Impact Wrestling.

In 2017, Kurt Angle was given his rightful spot in the WWE Hall of Fame, and was inducted by his longtime nemesis, John Cena.

The heart of the matter

Angle has worked in movies like End Game (2009), Death From Above (2012), and The Last Witch Hunter (2015). He takes on the role of a mob boss in this indie comedy, with the movie currently having a 5.6/10 score on IMDB.

Here's the poster of the new movie that Wrestling Inc posted on its Instagram page:

As mentioned above, the movie is out now and can be watched on demand via Gravitas Ventures. It stars Shelley Pack, Jim Cashman, and Felicia Day in lead roles, in addition to Angle.

What's next?

The former Olympic gold medallist is all set to become a backstage producer in WWE, and will be working behind the scenes on WWE's weekly shows and other events.

What are your thoughts on Angle as an actor? He was exceptional as a goofy heel back in the day. Would you like to see him play such a role in the near future, on the big screen? Sound off in the comment section!