News Roundup - 10-time champion could be done with WWE, Another released star confirmed to return, Triple H's problem with a veteran's backstage influence, Big Goldberg update

We're back with another stacked edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, and as always, the lineup of stories features some of the biggest names in the business.

One of WWE's most prominent female stars recently turned heads with her social media activities, as many fans now believe she might not make her TV return. Elsewhere, a released superstar will soon appear on WWE programming, with rumors suggesting he could make a full-time return to the company.

The news roundup also has a fascinating story regarding Triple H's views regarding a renowned writer. Goldberg is also back in the news following his recent appearance on The Bump, where he made a big revelation about his future.

On that note, let's take a look at the day's top stories:

#1. Sasha Banks drops a huge possible hint regarding her future

Contrary to all the rumors, Sasha Banks and Naomi have yet to make their returns under Triple H's regime, and it seems that The Legit Boss has no plans to return anytime soon.

Banks recently removed all mentions of her WWE name from her Twitter handle as she now uses her real name, "Mercedes Varnado," on social media. The eyebrow-raising changes seem like a massive hint that the ten-time champion might actually not have any intentions of wrestling for the foreseeable future.

Sasha Banks has been quite successful outside WWE recently as she is reportedly focusing on expanding her acting career.

While the latest update naturally saddens fans, the door is still open for the surprise return in the Triple H era.

#2. Tyler Breeze is returning to WWE programming

'Prince Pretty' has not wrestled since his WWE release in June 2021 though he has continued to be a regular on Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown gaming channel.

Tyler Breeze is now all set to make his first appearance on WWE programming in over a year during next week's episode of The Bump. As announced by the company, Breeze will reunite with the injured Big E for a highly-anticipated episode of the YouTube show.

It should be noted that Tyler Breeze isn't officially back with WWE, and his upcoming appearance could very well be part of a one-off deal. However, recent rumors suggest that the company might have a legitimate interest in re-signing the former NXT Tag Team Champion.

Tyler Breeze was a long-time member of the NXT roster and shared a close connection with the brand's boss, Triple H. The 34-year-old star is also a well-liked figure backstage, and there is a high chance of him being offered another contract.

#3. Triple H wasn't in favor of Brian Gewirtz being in a 'position of power' backstage

Brian Gewirtz is often regarded as one of the most influential writers in wrestling history, contributing to the creative team during the company's greatest eras.

Gewirtz was close to several top talents behind the scenes, including The Rock, Kurt Angle, The Undertaker, and many others. However, he initially did not get along with Triple H and revealed why in his book, '"There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE."

Gewirtz recalled attending a wrestler's court session, during which Triple H was vocal about his issues with Gewirtz getting a significant position backstage.

Here's what the former lead writer revealed about being at odds with The Game:

"While I had at least a cordial relationship with Bradshaw, Kane, and Taker, Triple H truly did not think I had any business being in a backstage position of power at the time [and he wasn't alone]," Gewirtz wrote. "This was a guy who looked up to tough, take-no-s**t legends like Killer Kowalski [the man who trained him] and Harley Race."

Brian Gewirtz even disclosed details of an incident where Triple H was legitimately mad at him after a loss. You can read more on that explosive story right here.

#4. Goldberg is not done with his in-ring career

A section of the fanbase might not want Goldberg back in action, but the former Universal Champion has other ideas and is unwilling to change course.

Goldberg was a special guest on the recent episode of The Bump, where he provided an update on his future as a professional wrestler. The 56-year-old legend admitted that while he didn't have any matches left on his current WWE deal, he still had something left in the gas tank.

As he stated below, Goldberg's in-ring days may be numbered, but he will surely be back inside a WWE ring once the company comes up with a compelling storyline for him. Here's the Hall of Famer's statement regarding his future:

"My days aren't done yet. My days may be numbered, but my days are not over with yet." [From 35:10 to 35:15]

Who would you like to see Goldberg have his retirement match against? Sound off in the comments section below.

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far