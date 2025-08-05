WWE News Roundup: 12-time champion 'fired,' reason revealed; Veteran comments on Karrion Kross' potential departure, Nia Jax teases new alliance

We are back with another loaded edition of the WWE News and Rumor Roundup. In today's article, we will look at stories about Karrion Kross and Nia Jax, among others.Also, The New Day revealed on RAW that a 12-time champion was 'fired' from WWE. The star also revealed the reason behind the firing. Let's check it out along with last night's RAW results.#1. WWE RAW resultsThe SummerSlam fallout edition of Monday Night RAW featured multiple title matches. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defended their Women's Tag Team Championship against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, while Seth Rollins put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against LA Knight.Fans also saw Roman Reigns and CM Punk continue their feud against Rollins' faction. Meanwhile, another El Grande Americano showed up on the red brand.Here are the complete results from the show:Rusev vs. Sheamus ended in a double count-outPenta def. Grayson WallerAlexa Bliss &amp; Charlotte Flair (c) def. The Judgment Day to retain the Women's Tag Team ChampionshipDominik Mysterio def. Dragon LeeSeth Rollins (c) def. LA Knight via DQ to retain the World Heavyweight Title#2. Nia Jax teases female BloodlineThe Bloodline dominated WWE for a long time, with the group holding all the tag and world titles in the company at one point. While many expected Roman Reigns and Co. to add female stars to their group, that was not the case. Nonetheless, it seems like the women of the Anoa'i family are ready to form their own faction, as Nia Jax recently teased an alliance with Naomi and Tamina.Naomi and Jax recently teamed up at live events. However, Tamina has been out of action for over two years, and many speculate that she has retired.#3. Veteran comments on Karrion Kross' possible departureKarrion Kross' contract with WWE is reportedly set to expire this weekend, with reports suggesting that he has not been offered a new deal yet. As things stand, The Herald of Doomsday could depart the company soon, along with Scarlett.On Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the star's possible departure, saying that it could be the best thing for the duo.&quot;The best thing in the world that could happen to Kross and Scarlett is for them not to get their contract renewed. That is the best thing. They are so much better than everybody on this show; they need to get agents, they need to go to Hollywood. They need to make movies.&quot;Kross and Scarlett were not seen on RAW last night. The Herald of Doomsday was in action at SummerSlam, where he suffered a loss to Sami Zayn. Many believe that it was his last match for the company.#4. The New Day discloses the reason behind Big E being 'fired' from WWEThe New Day made a startling revelation on RAW, claiming that Big E was fired from the global sports entertainment juggernaut. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston said that their former stablemate did not show up for work and, hence, was fired from WWE and removed from The New Day.Big E has been out of action since suffering an injury during his match against Ridge Holland. He has been doing off-screen roles in WWE, but it seems like his former partners have failed to take notice of the same.E has held the WWE, Intercontinental, Tag Team, and NXT titles in his career. The 12-time champion was a top name before he sustained a career-altering injury.