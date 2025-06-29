WWE News Roundup: 14-time World Champion confirms he cannot wrestle anymore, New Bloodline member debuts, John Cena's future revealed

Welcome to the WWE News Roundup for June 29, 2025. Today, we'll look at topics from Night of Champions 2025, John Cena's future, and a 14-time World Champion's shocking statement about in-ring competition.

Let's get started:

#4. New King & Queen of the Ring winners were crowned at WWE Night of Champions 2025

The King and Queen of the Ring Tournament has become a staple in the Stamford-based promotion under Triple H's creative leadership. Last year, Gunther and Nia Jax won their respective tournaments and entered The Biggest Party of the Summer with a title shot.

At Night of Champions 2025, Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton, and Jade Cargill defeated Asuka to become the 2025 King & Queen of the Ring Tournament winners, respectively. Both superstars are from the blue brand, which means they will face the champions of their brand, John Cena and Tiffany Stratton, at SummerSlam 2025.

#3. New Bloodline member made his debut at WWE Night of Champions 2025

Apart from Rhea Ripley defeating Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight and Sami Zayn scoring a win over Karrion Kross in a one-on-one match, the United States Championship was on the line, where Jacob Fatu defended his gold against Solo Sikoa.

In the match's final moments, Hikuelo, who now goes by Tala Tonga, made his main-roster debut in the Stamford-based promotion and hit a chokeslam on the announcer's desk before rolling The Samoan Werewolf back in the ring. This allowed Sikoa to hit the Samoan Spike and become the new United States Champion.

Solo Sikoa's Bloodline now has a new member as Tala Tonga joined him, and Tonga Loa made his long-awaited return from injury as well.

#2. John Cena confirms new WWE role following retirement in December 2025

John Cena's final trip to Saudi Arabia was a success as he walked out of Night of Champions 2025 with a win over CM Punk in the main event. However, The Leader of the Cenation won't be done with wrestling when he has his last match in December 2025.

In an appearance on The Breakfast Club, the 14-time WWE and three-time World Heavyweight Champion confirmed his new role as the company's ambassador after he hangs up the wrestling boots in December 2025.

"Our last match will be in December, and that's going to be the door shutting on me. Now, I will be an ambassador for the company because my life isn't the same without them. I love the WWE. I love the reach that they have. I love its fan base. So, I'll never not have wrestling in my life," Cena said.

It'll be interesting to see which star will be John Cena's final opponent in the promotion.

#1. Triple H confirms he cannot wrestle again following WWE Night of Champions 2025

In 2021, Triple H suffered from heart failure, which marked the end of his illustrious in-ring career. The following year's WrestleMania, The Game hung up the wrestling boots in Texas, but fans hoped that the nine-time WWE and five-time World Heavyweight Champion would return to the ring for a final match.

During the Night of Champions 2025 post-show, fans chanted for The Game to have another match in the promotion. The Chief Content Officer expressed that he cannot wrestle again due to his condition, and if he decides to wrestle, it would be the last thing he does.

"You chant all you want, but there ain’t one more match in this. They say, like ‘If it's the last thing you do.’ Well, it would be the last thing I do," Hunter said.

Triple H went on to talk about the show and some of the matches on the card.

